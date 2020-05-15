The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners introduced a letter Friday addressed to Gov. Inslee and Secretary of Health John Weisman that asks for an approval of the county’s variance application to move to phase two in the state’s reopening process.
The letter, which will be ratified Monday, proposes an alternative to an approval of the variance application. The alternative involves altering the criteria requiring counties to not have any positive COVID-19 cases in a 21-day period, saying that counties should instead be able to provide records of actual readiness and response measures used to contain community spread along with the ability of local health care providers to triage and treat the infected.
Along with Commissioners Wright, Osiadacz and Wachsmith, the letter was also signed by Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Peterson and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin, Board of Health member Dr. John Asriel, Central Washington University President James Gaudino, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin, FISH Food Bank Executive Director Peggy Morache and HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle.
The letter outlines the timeline of the county’s response to the pandemic, saying that difficult decisions were made to combat the spread of infection and not overwhelm the community’s healthcare system. It continues by touching on the commitment by the county and its municipalities to provide 25% of CARES Act allocations received for the effort to prepare for contact tracing and investigation, isolation, and quarantine for future cases.
“Our work to keep infection rates to a minimum had deservedly given us the opportunity to progress to the next level, and we were eager to do so,” the letter said of the county’s application for variance. “Our Incident Management Team and Public Health Department worked with community relief organizations, first responders, Central Washington University, local business organizations and city and county governments to put together a through and comprehensive packet of information demonstrating our abilities to act in detail.”
The letter describes the optimism felt among county businesses at the possibility to qualify for the variance, leading up to the discovery of the virus outbreak at Twin City Foods. It continues by outlining the response to the outbreak and mobilization to test, isolate and quarantine those affected by the outbreak.
“Based on this information, the decision to put our variance application on hold was made,” the letter states. “While justified, this decision was also understandably disappointing based on our positive record of performance up to this point.”
The letter continues by stating that the goal of “flattening the curve” was immediately adopted and practiced across Kittitas County, and that the county’s infection rate reflects the supportive efforts of the community to ensure local healthcare facilities remained viable to serve the county’s population.
“KVH, ready to meet the challenge of COVID-19, has weathered the storm, but not without significant damage,” the letter says. “Over the course of two months, KVH has lost over $4 million as a result of exclusions from non-COVID elective surgeries and treatments. Their work during this variance “pause” period has been exemplary to support the Twin City response, but they cannot withstand much longer.”
With its request, the letter concludes by saying there is confidence in the county’s readiness, and that the response to the outbreak at Twin City Foods underscores their assurance.
“However, we fear our county’s work to maintain a low rate only to have it dashed at the final hour could very well happen again,” the letter states. “There is unequivocal support for our local public health officials and employees throughout Kittitas County and our confidence in the combined efforts of healthcare facilities to test and treat the sick, relief organizations to house and feed quarantined individuals and city and county governments to come together to collectively fund these efforts is without doubt. Therefore, we ask each of you to provide us the path forward necessary to allow this variance to be approved.”