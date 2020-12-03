Multiple organizations within Kittitas County are recommended to receive funding though Kittitas County’s lodging tax grant program, funds which will help support many of the events held throughout the year in the county.
According to a press release, the county-wide consolidated lodging tax work group met Nov. 20 to review 2021 grant applications for special events and projects. The release explained that funding for the grants comes from a special sales tax collected on overnight lodging facilities throughout the county, the taxes being collected by Kittitas County and the cities of Roslyn, Cle Elum, and Ellensburg.
“Each entity makes a portion of the funds it collects available for this annual grant process and appoints representatives to the work group that reviews the applications,” the release said. “Funds made available by each jurisdiction this year totaled $225,362.80. The work group recommended awards totaling $219,244.99.”
As part of the review process, the release said the work group heard from each applicant recommended for funding and then deliberated on the final awards. The final awards recommendations must now be approved by each participating jurisdiction’s legislative body prior to becoming official. The following applications were approved for funding for 2021:
Applicants — 2021 Recommended Awards
Roslyn Downtown Association, $10,930.00, Cle Elum Downtown Association- Annual Marketing, $10,000, Washington State Horse Park- Annual Marketing, $15,000, Gallery One- Annual Marketing, $10,000, Laughing Horse Arts Foundation d.b.a. Jazz in the Valley, $9,000, Junk-tiquen in the Burg, $4,152, Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum- Annual Marketing, $18,000, Cle Elum Roundup Association, $10,000, Kittitas Valley Event Center- Patriot Night, $18,500, The Patch, $4,000, Kittitas County Historical Society- Annual Marketing, $14,750, Kittitas Environmental Education Network- Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest, $9,500, Easton Memorial Day Celebration, $2,125, Suncadia Resort- Conserve the Conservancy, $7,250, Cle Elum Downtown Association- Expo, $5,250, Kittitas County Airport- Fly In, $6,700, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce- Roslyn Mountain Ale, $1,533, Kittitas Environmental Education Network- Windfall Cider Fest, $18,625, Suncadia Resort- Axe Throwing Tournament, $2,750, Washington State Search and Rescue Volunteer Advisory Council aka WASARVAC, $6,900, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce- Independence Day Celebration, $18,729, Miss Rodeo Washington Pageant Inc., $2,550, Laughing Horse Arts Foundation d.b.a. Ellensburg Dance Ensemble, $13,000.
“The county-wide consolidated lodging tax work group process embodies strong cooperation between the participating cities and the county,” the release stated. “It also provides a streamlined process for applicants with one set of rules, coordinated timing for decisions, and one standardized application and review process.”