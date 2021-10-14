top story Multiple events planned at the fairgrounds Saturday By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 An antique pickup truck on display at the fall edition of Junk-tiquen in October 2018. After being cancelled multiple times during the pandemic, the event is back at the fairgrounds this weekend. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record The twice-annual Junk-tiquen in the Burg event is finally back at the fairgrounds this weekend after being cancelled multiple times during the pandemic. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record file People peruse items for sale at a booth during the fall edition of Junk-tiquen in Ellensburg in October 2018. After being cancelled multiple times during the pandemic, the event is back at the fairgrounds this weekend. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record People purchase items from a booth at the fall edition of Junk-tiquen in Ellensburg in October 2018. After being cancelled multiple times during the pandemic, the event is back at the fairgrounds this weekend. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Items on display in a booth at the fall edition of Junk-tiquen in Ellensburg in October 2018. After being cancelled multiple times during the pandemic, the event is back at the fairgrounds this weekend. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Those looking for something fun and interesting to do this weekend have multiple options at the Kittitas County Event Center, as two events will be going on at the same time adjacent to each other.The annual Junk-tiquen in the Burg event is back this fall, and will be held in Bloom Pavilion, while FiberFest in the Valley will be going on in the draft horse barn at the same time. Event attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a treasure at both events, while learning about local wool producers and how they ply their craft.Both events have been shaped and affected by the cancellations surrounding the pandemic. In the case of Junk-tiquen, organizer Becky Sherley said the event was cancelled for both spring and fall of 2020, as well as spring of 2021. For this weekend’s event, she said the venue was shifted from Teanaway Hall to the open-air Bloom Pavilion to ease restrictions on crowd gathering. “It’s definitely a little different this year,” she said. “We’ll have a lot more space to spread out, and shoppers will be able to get around a bit easier.”Because of the change to the open-air venue, Sherley said she isn’t concerned about the need to limit attendees. Tickets are not available for presale and will be available for purchase at the door. Although some vendors retired or moved on to other event circuits during the pandemic, she said the number of vendors will be approximately 45, which is on par with previous events due to some new vendors joining on.“I’m excited to see the vendors again and to bring the event back to the community,” she said.ALL THINGS WOOLEN While people search for antique and repurposed treasures, a group of passionate wool producers will be next door at the draft horse barn educating eventgoers on their craft and selling wool-related products. This year is the first incarnation of FiberFest in the Valley, and event organizer Robin DiMicco said it was also borne out of pandemic-related cancellations.“We were all supposed to go to an event in Monroe this next weekend for their annual fiber festival,” she said. “About six weeks ago, we got notice that they were going to cancel due to COVID and lack of volunteers. Since we’ve all been gearing up for this, we started sending messages back and forth and decided we should do something here.”Over the last six weeks, DiMicco said members of the Kittitas Valley Wool Producers worked to put together an event that everyone would enjoy. Those who attend will have the opportunity to purchase a plethora of wool products, both in the form of raw wool ready to be made into something at the hands of the purchaser, as well as finished products such as hats and gloves.“We have 13 different vendors,” DiMicco said of the offerings on hand. “There will be raw and washed fleeces, fleece spun into yarn, locks that have been dyed so people can spin them into crafts themselves.”For those interested in getting into the craft themselves, DiMicco said some vendors will be offering both used equipment and the information on how to purchase new equipment. On the educational side, there will be educational talks on the craft, as well as shearing demonstrations.DiMicco said the event was planned to coincide with Junk-tiquen on purpose, saying that both events offer their own unique draw that can appeal across the lines to those who attend either event specifically.“Our whole thing is also to promote other things that happen in the Kittitas Valley that people don’t know about,” she said. “We’re advertising that Junk-tiquen is going on, as well as the farmers market. I put out information about places to eat and get coffee when they visit. We’re all about community.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets record Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter