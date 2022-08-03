Support Local Journalism


After weathering two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, restrictions, and cancellations, the Kittitas Valley Event Center is moving ahead at full speed this summer.

The center has hosted a slate of events this season, and energy is building for the annual fair and rodeo quickly approaching. Coupled with multiple improvement projects on the property, plenty is going on down at the fairgrounds.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!