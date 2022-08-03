After weathering two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, restrictions, and cancellations, the Kittitas Valley Event Center is moving ahead at full speed this summer.
The center has hosted a slate of events this season, and energy is building for the annual fair and rodeo quickly approaching. Coupled with multiple improvement projects on the property, plenty is going on down at the fairgrounds.
“It’s been really great to see people getting back into the groove with their events,” Kittitas Valley Event Center Director Kady Porterfield said of the summer’s progress. “Everybody seems to be enjoying it and it really is fully back to normal. Our staff is back in full force, and we have our feet back under us after coming out of that shutdown we dealt with.”
LOTS OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Despite the challenges seen as a result of the pandemic, Porterfield said they were able to make progress during the shutdowns on multiple improvement projects.
“We’ve been making huge headway here on the grounds,” she said. “We were able to get a lot of projects done during that downtime that didn’t disturb events. We used that opportunity to do some positive things down here that are hard to get done without having conflicts with events in a normal year.”
During the pandemic, Porterfield said the rodeo arena was converted to full LED lighting, which was utilized for the first time during last year’s rodeo. Half of that project was funded by a health and safety grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Along with the lighting, she said updates were made to some of the barns across the fairgrounds.
“We did a lot of work there,” she said of the barn updates. “One barn on the rodeo side we did have to repair an entire sidewall and make it safe for our people who come in for the rodeo each year. Safety has been a huge focus of a lot of the priority projects we have been working on.”
Along with the lighting and barns, the rodeo announcer’s booth received a full remodel, including new ceilings and walls. Porterfield said the remodel made the booth less temperamental to weather shifts.
“We also took a hard look at some of our pens and support facilities around the rodeo arena,” she said. “There were definitely some upgrades that needed to be done because the facilities weren’t working as efficiently, nor did I feel that they were up to par or safe as they could be for animals or people who use them during our events all year.”
During the pandemic, Porterfield said crews were able to get their first section of livestock pens redone, and progress is being made on getting a new set completed. Teanaway and Umptanum halls both received a new coat of paint during the shutdown.
“We patched some things up and brightened those halls up,” Porterfield said of the repaint. “They were looking a little worse for the wear. Those two halls are the heart of our fairgrounds, and they are the most-used buildings for some of our big events.”
Porterfield said a grant was applied for to install a system of security cameras around the fairgrounds, but she said supply chain issues prevented the project from being completed. Despite the holdup, she said the project will be completed in the near future.
“We will have an entirely new security camera system across the entire rodeo area and fairgrounds,” she said.
FULL STEAM AHEAD
Now that the season is back in full swing, Porterfield said staff is working hard not to lose the momentum it had during their downtime over the last two years when it comes to improvement projects and preventative maintenance.
“We definitely have some smaller projects that are in the works to keep things going,” she said of this summer’s progress. “We are trying to fix up our beloved pond in front of Teanaway Hall, and we are fixing up the grandstands, trying to get them up to par and painted. We have lots of painting projects.”
A lot of the projects being done over the summer are part of annual upkeep, and Porterfield said structures like the barns receive wear and tear over the course of each season due to high use.
“It’s going through every single horse stall, fixing things like that,” she said. “The guys have been very busy, that’s for sure. We have some more projects to complete before fair and rodeo.”
Due to contractor scheduling issues, Porterfield said there are a few projects that will be put off until after Labor Day, including paving the armory parking lot, the only gravel parking lot remaining on the fairgrounds. That project is also being funded by a health and safety grant from the state Department of Agriculture, and Porterfield said she is confident the project can be completed before winter.
“If worse comes to worst, and if we have more problems with the bidding process and contractor scheduling, the grant process allows us to put the project off until spring,” she said. “The one thing COVID has taught us is to have a plan A, plan B, and plan C.”
Another project in the works is an addition to be built off Bloom Pavilion, which Porterfield said has been part of the fairground’s master plan for quite some time.
“We’re really looking forward to getting that project underway and have it all done and ready, hopefully before the fair next year,” Porterfield said of the planned addition.
Amidst the pace of events picking up on the fairgrounds, Porterfield said employees have been able to keep the momentum of the smaller upkeep projects without impacting the ability of groups to use the facilities. She said two teams are active in the work projects, one being a maintenance team that manages many of the larger upkeep projects, as well as the event staff that manages the indoor event setups.
“Everyone crisscrosses over,” Porterfield said of the teams. “We tend to help each other out a lot. It’s really a team effort to get these large events going. Now that we’ve had a year under us coming out of COVID, we feel like we have our feet under us, and things are flowing really well.”
Porterfield said another critical asset to the fairgrounds is the dedicated team of volunteers available at a moment’s notice to help out wherever needed. Along with the volunteers, she said local businesses have continued to step up to the plate in sponsoring various parts of the fairgrounds.
“We are trying to focus on more creative funding sources,” she said. “Year-round facility sponsorships for the event center are a huge part of that.”
Looking back on the work completed during COVID, Porterfield said she is humbled by the amount of positive feedback she and event center employees have received from the community about their accomplishments.
“It’s great that we have the support from a lot of people to work on those projects,” she said. “That’s the whole purpose behind that, to make these facilities safe and easier to use for people.”