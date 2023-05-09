Support Local Journalism


There will be familiar faces, new places and a wide range of sounds when the Ellensburg Music Festival takes to the streets on the last weekend in July with nine participating venues and six hours of nightly music on two downtown streets.

For 24 years, it operated as Jazz in the Valley. This will be the second year since rebranding the Ellensburg Music Festival, but the constant has always been cool music on hot nights in the iconic downtown. Tickets are on sale at ellensburgmusicfestival.com.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com