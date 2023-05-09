Jazz and blues guitarist Michael Powers has played every single Jazz in the Valley, now the Ellensburg Music Festival, for over 25 years. The Seattle-based guitarist plays at Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Saturday, July 29, for his 26th Ellensburg appearance.
Rusty Cage bassist Greg Lyman will have a busy weekend at the 2023 Ellensburg Music Festival. Lyman plays in the country band, the Ellensburg Big Band and serves as a board member for the festival.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
Mel Peterson will be bringing her soul stylings to The Gard Vintner on Saturday, July 29, during the 2023 Ellensburg Music Festival.
There will be familiar faces, new places and a wide range of sounds when the Ellensburg Music Festival takes to the streets on the last weekend in July with nine participating venues and six hours of nightly music on two downtown streets.
For 24 years, it operated as Jazz in the Valley. This will be the second year since rebranding the Ellensburg Music Festival, but the constant has always been cool music on hot nights in the iconic downtown. Tickets are on sale at ellensburgmusicfestival.com.
“One focus of this year’s lineup is bringing brand new bands into Ellensburg," Ellensburg Music Festival board president Tony Swartz said. "Carlos Cascante Y Su Tumbao is a great Latin group that’s new to town. We’re keeping with the long standing tradition of many jazz groups, while diversifying it a bit with plenty of other genres.
“We also have a few fan favorites back including Harmonious Funk, the Ellensburg Big Band, Mel Peterson and others.”
Regional fan favorite Rusty Cage has been a regular in the festival lineup over the years and heads up a country-western flavor this year with the addition of The Hipocrats, Aaron Crawford and Leah Justine.
“This year we’ve added some more blues acts and we’re bring in more country bands to be attractive to different age groups and different musical styles,” pioneer board member Don Solberg said. “Leah Justine is a good one. Aaron Crawford will outside at the Red Pickle and of course, Rusty Cage has been a favorite for a long time.”
Solberg has been part of the organization since its inception and is quick to point out it is, and will always be, a musician-focused event for all ages and musical interests.
“It’s not like we’re changing what people have experienced over the years. The Big Band is playing one night if people want to swing dance,” he said. “We’ll have funk, R&B and soul, along with jazz, same as it’s always been. We’re still doing what we do best — bringing in the music.”
Jazz-blues guitarist Michael Powers has played every single festival for over 25 years. The Seattle-based guitarist has played or recorded with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson and Ray Charles. Powers is scheduled to perform at Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Saturday night, July 29, for his 26th Ellensburg appearance.
Festival organizers are also bringing in the blues with the likes of Ranger and the Re-Arrangers, Billy Stapleton-Powerhouse, Stacy Jones, Joel Astley and Nick Mardon.
“I think it’s a nice variety of music and some bands that people haven’t seen here before,” Solberg said.
The festival will also introduce several new venues this year, with the addition of the Pine Street Events Center and the Blue Rock Saloon Outside Stage on Pine Street, along with Nuwave Gallery/Fortuity Wine on Third Avenue.
“We’re trying small spaces like Fortuity Wine. The Big Band will be upstairs in the Ramsay Building,” Solberg said. “The Pine Street Events center is a little bit of an experiment because we haven’t used it before.
“The Blue Rock Outside Stage gives us another outdoor venue. They’ll set up in the parking lot next to it like the Red Pickle does in its lot.”
The 2023 festival headquarters will be at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. People can purchase their tickets online and pick up wrist bands and day tickets at the will-call box office.