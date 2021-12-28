Music scene promises to ring in New Year's Eve on a high note By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The Roberts from Cle Elum will play New Year’s Eve at the Basalt Restaurant at the Hotel Windrow on Saturday. The band includes, from left, Bob Witte, Bob Trumpy and Bob Van Lone. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Roberts lead guitarist Bob Van Lone will play in Ellensburg on New Year's Eve Saturday night at the Basalt Restaurant in the Hotel Windrow. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record CobraHawk will play at the Horseshoe Tavern in Ellensburg on New Year's Eve. Courtesy photo Micah J Heflan will play with Dynamite Supreme at The Coal Chute in Roslyn on New Year's Eve. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a summer schedule of live outdoor music in spite of the pandemic, the local music scene and area musicians are ready to usher 2022 with music in both Upper and Lower County on New Year’s Eve.CobraHawk is expected to play from a new set list from their latest release, “Excuses, Excuses,” ringing in the new year at the Horseshoe Tavern, 106 West Third Ave.“We’ve definitely been playing less because of the COVID. But we were busy with 2-3 shows a month during the summer. The health restrictions depended on the bar, but we were out,” lead singer Lakyn Bury said. “The Horseshoe is a smaller place and you’ll be able to hear us throughout downtown. Maybe we’ll be able to bring in more people as the night goes on. “Most of our summer shows were in support of ‘Excuses, Excuses.’ We had a Northwest tour booked in 2020, but didn’t get a chance to play because of the COVID. So, we’re excited about playing New Year’s and letting people hear more from that release.”Cle Elum classic rock band The Roberts will ring in the new year at the Basalt Restaurant in The Hotel Windrow.“We played quite a bit this summer and straight through when the gigs moved inside. We just kept playing,” guitarist Bob Witte said. “The Roberts had gigs in December. The Eagles like us. We played the Eagles in Roslyn, Cle Elum and Yakima pretty regular. I’m not sure when we go on New Year’s Eve. We haven’t been played five sets in forever, so we might dip into the ol’ treasure chest from our song list.”Management is recommending booking reservations at The Coal Chute, 719 First Street, in Roslyn. They have a full night of entertainment planned with Darian Osiadacz & Garrett O'Brien going on early as the Rusty Cage Duo from 6 to 9 p.m.The audience will have a chance to ride the rock 'n' roll sounds of Roslyn's Dynamite Supreme into the new year, from 9 p.m. to midnight"I'm playing with the Ellensburg Big Band in Chelan on New Year's," Rusty Cage bassist Greg Lyman said. "But the Rusty Cage Duo and Dynamite Supreme should be a great night at The Coal Chute."The Cle Elum Eagles has the Poco Mafia Band on tap to bring in 2022 with a bang. The show is open to the public.If you are looking for a nice mountain trip, the Ellensburg Big Band is playing at the Siren Song Wines & Vineyard Estate, 635 South Lakeshore Road in Chelan.The Gard Vitners at 311 North Pearl Street in Ellensburg will close early on New Year's Eve, but manager Karen Bach will continue the first and third Friday musical lineup into the new year. She has Chuck Boom (Jan. 7), Micah J (Jan. 21), and the full Rusty Cage band (Feb. 4) booked to get 2022 started on a high note. Horseshoe Tavern106 West Third Ave, EllensburgCobraHawk The Basalt Restaurant at The Hotel Windrow502 North Main Street, EllensburgThe RobertsThe Coal Chute719 First Street, RoslynRusty Cage Duo (Darian Osiadacz & Garrett O'Brien), 6 to 9 p.m.Dynamite Supreme, 9 p.m. to midnightCle Elum Eagles220North Pennsylvania Avenue, Cle ElumPoco Mafia BandOpen to the publicSiren Song Wines & Vineyard Estate635 South Lakeshore Road, ChelanThe Ellensburg Big Band 