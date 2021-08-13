ROSLYN — The video was completed a couple of years ago. The song was written even before that.
But the time was finally right and the music video premiere made its public debut last Friday night in the Roslyn Yard at Basecamp Books and Bites before an estimated 60 people.
The artistic short film featuring a musical performance touches on a very real inspiration itself for a community and world still dealing with one of the most deadly pandemics the world has ever known Micah J (Micah Jabez Heflen) said.
“We filmed it in 2019, then COVID happened and we couldn’t do anything,” the Roslyn singer/songwriter said. “I’m really happy with it. The point of art itself is to capture human emotion and a human ideas.
“It’s basically about inspiration and the magic of life and reality. It’s a good time to premiere it. It’s a ‘Wonderful World’ puts something positive out there right now.”
“Wonderful World” was produced by Myles Basterrechea and Micah J through Smyles Productions.
As the sun set on the mountain community once used to film parts of the television series “Northern Exposure,” with the wall length mural of Marlon Brando looking on from a distance, the audience settled in on the lawn at a location regularly used for Roslyn Summer Nights movie screenings.
The video was actually shot with a Super 8mm film camera, color corrected in Los Angeles and edited in Washington. On Friday night, the 4 minute, 30 second production was viewed for the first time by friends and family and it ended to a thunderous applause, clearly achieving what the creative visionaries had intended to accomplish.
“Micah and I have been working together for awhile now. This was a project to showcase Roslyn and the area,” said Basterrechea, who studied film making at Seattle Central College and later worked in Los Angeles.
“This is the biggest production I’ve ever done with Smyles Productions. We borrowed a 1960 El Camino from a friend and went out on Highway 10 and other locations around the area. We shot the main performance on the Post Office rooftop.”
The song was written as a reminder to look around and enjoy the moment. In the days following the pandemic health restrictions, that message becomes even more prevalent today.
The video is one part live music with Micah J performing his original song, combined with Basterrechea’s vision, blending the familiar landscapes with the journey, reminding listeners to take a moment to find something positive.
“We had a team of very bright and helpful people we got together and made this vision of ours come to life,” Micah J said. “It’s designed to help us find a magic that is around each one of us at all times wherever we are.”
Micah J has been a musical fixture in Roslyn and throughout the Pacific Northwest for years. He opened the night with a two-hour set as the gathering of people settled in with food and drink. Kids darted in and out of people spread throughout the lawn area in a perfect setting
He offered a variety of covers, dipping into the Marvin Gaye songbook, as well as putting his own stamp on several Beatles songs. His version of “Little Help from My Friends,” seemed like the perfect segue to the “Wonderful World” video.
Micah J, who also did several original songs, recorded the evening with the idea of later releasing a live recording “Live from the Roslyn Yard."
Following in the footsteps, two Central Washington creative minds from the MTV generation put their own stamp on capturing the moment of positive clarity, reminding everyone that watches that it is still a “Wonderful World.”