(Left to Right) Dr. Myron Linder, Dr. Chad Kirkpatrick, Dr. Sandy Linder: Kirkpartrick is purchasing Linder Chiropractic from the Linders.

The Linder Chiropractic Center has been a part of the Ellensburg health care community for decades, starting with Dr. Maynard Linden and eventually to Drs. Myron and Sandy Linder.

Myron and Sandy bought the practice in 1985 and continued the good work for nearly 40 years. Now it’s time to take a step back, Sandy said, visit with family, spoil the grandkids a little bit, do a little camping and travel.

Sandy will retire on Nov. 8 and Myron will stay on through December to help make the transition go smoothly. They sold the practice to Dr. Chad Kirkpatrick.

“I think we’re most proud of providing quality care all these years,” Sandy said. “We’ve had patients with us since the very beginning and I think that’s going to be hard to give up.

“It’s been pretty cool that we’ve been in the same location since we started.”

The Linder Chiropractic Center at 1011 N. Alder St. has been home many a customer as well as the staff. The Linders have taken it from somewhat humble beginnings to a modern, upgraded facility.

“When we bought it, it wasn’t computerized,” Sandy said with a laugh. “We brought in all the computers. We went to digital X-raying. It’s definitely been upgraded over the years.”

Myron has been active in the community and has kept many a cowboy on the PRCA trail, working on cowboys at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. But it’s been a good journey and a commitment of love.

The Linder Chiropractic Center staff will stay on, so there will be some familiar faces for regular patients under the care of Dr. Kirkpatrick. They do plan to have a send-off and welcoming reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

“We will have a reception to welcome Chad to Ellensburg and wish Myron and I well,” Sandy explained. “We’ll have cake and coffee and say good-bye.

“Myron and I are going to do some traveling. We want to visit our kids. We have one in Sacramento and we plan to go down Highway 101 and take out time.”

The Lindens have dedicated their time to straightening spines and improving the quality of life for many an Ellensburg patient. Now it’s time to go fishing, go hunting, work in the garden and do some of those things there was never really enough time to do. Or not.

Retirement is what you make it and the Linders intend to make it a good one.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

