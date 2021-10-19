Myron, Sandy retiring from service at Linder Chiropractic Center after 36 years By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (Left to Right) Dr. Myron Linder, Dr. Chad Kirkpatrick, Dr. Sandy Linder: Kirkpartrick is purchasing Linder Chiropractic from the Linders. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Linder Chiropractic Center has been a part of the Ellensburg health care community for decades, starting with Dr. Maynard Linden and eventually to Drs. Myron and Sandy Linder.Myron and Sandy bought the practice in 1985 and continued the good work for nearly 40 years. Now it’s time to take a step back, Sandy said, visit with family, spoil the grandkids a little bit, do a little camping and travel.Sandy will retire on Nov. 8 and Myron will stay on through December to help make the transition go smoothly. They sold the practice to Dr. Chad Kirkpatrick. “I think we’re most proud of providing quality care all these years,” Sandy said. “We’ve had patients with us since the very beginning and I think that’s going to be hard to give up.“It’s been pretty cool that we’ve been in the same location since we started.”The Linder Chiropractic Center at 1011 N. Alder St. has been home many a customer as well as the staff. The Linders have taken it from somewhat humble beginnings to a modern, upgraded facility.“When we bought it, it wasn’t computerized,” Sandy said with a laugh. “We brought in all the computers. We went to digital X-raying. It’s definitely been upgraded over the years.” Myron has been active in the community and has kept many a cowboy on the PRCA trail, working on cowboys at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. But it’s been a good journey and a commitment of love.The Linder Chiropractic Center staff will stay on, so there will be some familiar faces for regular patients under the care of Dr. Kirkpatrick. They do plan to have a send-off and welcoming reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.“We will have a reception to welcome Chad to Ellensburg and wish Myron and I well,” Sandy explained. “We’ll have cake and coffee and say good-bye.“Myron and I are going to do some traveling. We want to visit our kids. We have one in Sacramento and we plan to go down Highway 101 and take out time.”The Lindens have dedicated their time to straightening spines and improving the quality of life for many an Ellensburg patient. Now it’s time to go fishing, go hunting, work in the garden and do some of those things there was never really enough time to do. Or not.Retirement is what you make it and the Linders intend to make it a good one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandy Linder Myron Linder Chiropractic Center Work Medicine Patient Staff Chad Kirkpatrick Quality Of Life Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeingOct. 15 blotter: Woman with a macheteCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on Ivermectin Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter