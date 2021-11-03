top story Mystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The cast of the Ellensburg High School fall play includes (left to right): Wadsworth (Willow Logan), Mr. Green (Grady Fortier), Mrs. White (Lydia Blaisdell), Prof. Plum (Austin Wickerath), Mrs. Peacock (Geyer), Miss Scarlet (Elin Callender-Bohman), and Col. Mustard (Haddon Lundquist). Jack Belcher / Daily Record Col. Mustard (Haddon Lundquist) enters the stage, the door is being held open by the butler Wadsworth (Willow Logan) during a rehearsal for the Ellensburg High School fall play production of "Clue." Cook (Chloe Clyburn) holds a knife behind her back while Wadsworth the Butler (Willow Logan) speaks with the maid Yvette (Carol Ritzenthaler) during rehearsal for the Ellensburg High School fall play production of 'Clue." The cast of the Ellensburg High School fall play is extremely excited to perform this weekend because it will be the first time since the pandemic they get to be on stage at the same time. Most of the cast has been a part of the theater program since they started high school, and have become close friends as a result.“We all get along super well, and I think that really shows (on stage) because we’re able to feed off each other,” cast member Lydia Blaisdell said.The show is “Clue” which is based off the board game of the same name, and the 1985 film. The cast is Willow Logan as Wadsworth the butler, Carol Ritzenthaler as the maid Yvette, Elin Callender-Bohman as Miss Scarlet, Lili Geyer as Mrs. Peacock, Lydia Blaisdell as Mrs. White, Haddon Lundquist as Col. Mustard, Austin Wickerath as Prof. Plum, Grady Fortier as Mr. Green and Chloe Clyburn as the cook. The play is directed by Jim Denison. “They (the cast) already have the chemistry that you try to get when you cast. They already have a lot of that because they do they play here, and then they hang out with each other after,” Denison said. “There are a few new folks, who haven’t been acting together, and they just fit right in.”One of the new additions is freshman Austin Wickerath. He has experience performing on stage but mostly in musicals, this will be his first high school performance in a straight play. Despite this, Wickerath said he isn’t nervous, any thoughts of doubt are overshadowed by his excitement.The play is at Morgan Performing Arts Center, with the first performance scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5. Two shows are schedule for Saturday, at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. There also is a single performance on Nov. 12 and two performances on Nov. 13. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theater before the show. According to Denison, the audience will be required to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines in place at MMS, which means masks. For seniors Lydia Blaisdell and Lili Geyer, this will likely be their last non-musical performance at EHS. Luckily, they get to perform it in-person, with their friends and in front of a live audience.“It’s kinda crazy, cause it doesn’t seem like this is gonna be one of my last shows here, but it’s definitely a cool experience to be able to be with some of the same people, but still being able to help people who are new,” Geyer said.The play offers a new role to many of the cast, because it doesn’t have a traditional main character. Instead, it is whodunit with many if not all characters on stage at one time. Denison said the play is about 90 minutes, and he would rate it PG.“This one is based off the board game, obviously, and I think that’s what gives it a cartoonish or like a kids show vibe. The play is a comedy, and according to the cast, moves at a clip. Fortier said he is not usually interested in straight plays because he likes what the music adds, but this script is funny enough that they play never gets boring."This play is super exciting to me because it's unlike anything other one we have done before," Willow Logan said. "It's super fast-paced and it has organic dialogue and movement throughout the show. It's intense, it's complicated and it's cool." 