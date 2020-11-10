With every cast of a fishing pole, with every strike and shout of joy from a child as they land a fish, a fallen officer will be looking down from above with a smile on his face.
Family members of fallen Deputy Ryan Thompson, community leaders and first responders from around the region joined together Monday to officially dedicate the Naneum kids’ pond to Thompson. Thompson, who was killed in the line of duty on March 19, 2019, was an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing his passion with children including his own.
“This is not a solemn occasion,” Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said at the dedication. “This is a celebration. Ryan would want everyone to have a smile on their face and be happy.”
Myers said the positive nature Thompson exuded made the dedication of the park a perfect fit, and that the happiness the pond brings to children is the exact type of place that exemplifies Thompson’s personality.
“This is what he would want to see,” he said. “They say that when we die, we die three times. The first time when our body ceases to function, the next time when we’re buried and the final time somebody speaks our name out loud. Today is just another step in ensuring that final third time doesn’t come.”
With the annual golf tournament in his honor, the summer fishing event at the pond and the eternal flame dedicated to Deputy Thompson in Kittitas, Myers said his memory will live on in eternity within Kittitas County and beyond.
“It’s to ensure Ryan Thompson’s name will continue to be spoken out loud,” he said.
Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said he couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute to Thompson than to name the pond in his honor.
“By associating his legacy with a place built around sharing his well-known love of fishing with future generations of hopeful young fisher kids, our intent to honor him in the most appropriate way possible is fulfilled,” he said. “Instead of focusing on the sorrow of his loss, this place will be a reflection of something he held dear and was a part of his happiest moments. We have accomplished our simple hope of remembering a good man in the best way possible.”
Local Rotarian Jim Ridgway, who worked tirelessly alongside Commissioner Wright and other civic leaders to clean the park up and prepare the dedication to Thompson said the journey towards dedication has been extremely rewarding for all those involved.
“We’ve got more to do,” he said. “This is just the start of it. We have Fish with a Cop in June and a fishing derby in May. We’re excited about it.”
Rodeo City Kiwanis President Garrett Sam said he is excited to see more events at the pond, especially as it is dedicated to Thompson. He said the upkeep of the pond over the years has truly been a team effort, with both the county and local organizations including Boy Scout troops pitching in to clean and beautify the property.
“The pond is a fantastic place. We’ve been doing the fishing derby since the 1980s,” he said. “To honor Ryan and law enforcement and have everybody involved in it is absolutely great.”