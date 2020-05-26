Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The National Guard will be in Kittitas County to support 2nd Harvest’s Food Distribution at FISH Food Bank at noon Wednesday, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

The free drive through food event is at 804 Elmview Road.

The food distribution is open to the public — no appointment or documentation is needed to access the drive through food assistance. There will be one food box per vehicle for the first 300 vehicles, while supplies last.

The National Guard will be on-site to assist with the mass distribution effort, locally. Statewide, the National Guard is assisting other counties with food distribution. For more information specific to the drive through food distribution, visit 2-harvest.org/mobilemarket.

For businesses that want assistance with signage, please contact the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). For more information about the cloth masking directive, visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.