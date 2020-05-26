The National Guard will be in Kittitas County to support 2nd Harvest’s Food Distribution at FISH Food Bank at noon Wednesday, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The free drive through food event is at 804 Elmview Road.
The food distribution is open to the public — no appointment or documentation is needed to access the drive through food assistance. There will be one food box per vehicle for the first 300 vehicles, while supplies last.
The National Guard will be on-site to assist with the mass distribution effort, locally. Statewide, the National Guard is assisting other counties with food distribution. For more information specific to the drive through food distribution, visit 2-harvest.org/mobilemarket.
For businesses that want assistance with signage, please contact the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). For more information about the cloth masking directive, visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us.