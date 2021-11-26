top story Native American author reflects on issues important to Indian Country By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 ABOVE: Native American author Patricia Cutright will host a book reading Tuesday night at the Brooks Library at Central Washington University, beginning at 6 p.m. TOP RIGHT: Patricia Cutright’s book is part of the Native Trailblazers Series for young adults, featuring 12 Native American and First Nation women who have overcome hardships to become active in science, education, politics and community activism. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Patricia Cutright’s book is part of the Native Trailblazers Series for young adults, featuring 12 Native American and First Nation women who have overcome hardships to become active in science, education, politics and community activism. Patricia Cutright and her husband, Ken Girrard, had just crossed over the Columbia River on their way to visit family in La Grande, Oregon, as she reflected on current affairs pertaining to Native American issues.As an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation, Cutright herself knows the struggles and hardships thrust upon indigenous women. She understands the rigors of walking between two worlds, one of culture and dance, language and heritage balanced between cell phones, internet and continuous change.Though Cutright did not live on the Cheyenne River reservation in central South Dakota, she was able to make the connection and define important cultural aspects in a clear and precise manner in her book “Native Women Changing their Worlds.” She will be holding a public reading at the Brooks Library at Central Washington University from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday as part of Native American Heritage month.But more importantly, she is keeping the oral tradition of her people alive, by discussing issues only spoken outside of Native American communities during the month of November, if at all.Her research for “Native Women Changing their Worlds” was extensive, capturing the spirit of Debra Haaland, the first Native American to serve as the United States Secretary of the Interior; the late Mary Golda Ross (Cherokee), who was an elite aeronautical engineer at Lockheed; along with the Yakama Nation’s Emily Washines’ and others.The Daily Record caught up with her during a telephone interview to discuss important issues to the Native American communities both in the Pacific Northwest and across the country.Daily Record: Interior Secretary Haaland has established an advisory committee to consider changing the names of places that use terms considered offensive, including the removal of the term “squaw” from more than 650 sites. Based on your research, what are your thoughts on the first Native American to serve as the United States Secretary of the Interior?Cutright: “In some ways, she caused me to reflect on my own life. She is making such headway with the tribes. She’s been a very good partner with other departments (in the administration), and that’s important too. “Deb Haaland has already made some big changes that are important to educating people. She created a task force to remove degrading language from monuments. People might not think it’s important, but when you are confronted every day with derogatory remarks it only adds to the feelings of inferiority and degradation. Other ethnic groups would never stand such things and Deb Haaland is not afraid address the issues important to the Native communities.”Daily Record: Emily Washines is a MPA Tribal Governance alumna, founder and CEO of Native Friends website (https://nativefriends.com), and a mother of three, and grew up in Toppenish. The enrolled Yakama Nation member is also Cree and Skokomish. What are your impressions of the former Miss Yakama Nation, Miss National Congress of American Indians, and first runner-up for Miss Indian World?Cutright: “Emily was brought up with an understanding of traditional values, which she and her husband Jon (Schellenberger) are passing on to their children. Her Great-Great-Grandfather Chief Meninick was one of the treaty signers. She speaks Ichiskiin (Yakama language) and is such a good role model because she has very strong family support. There is a difference there between her and Deb Haaland in that Emily had the family support, where Haaland had to learn these things on her own.“Emily feels this connection to her tribe, all Natives really. During my research on Emily, I found it interesting to go back and look at the Yakama people. There are several bands, so to see Emily working with the various bands and other people is important. Sometimes there’s some headbutting among leaders, but Emily has been one of those people within the Yakama Nation that is able to bring people together on important issues. Emily is very active in state and regional issues and I think that’s important.”Daily Record: There were more than 350 government-funded, and often church-run, Native American Boarding schools across the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries. Reports of the deaths of Native children at these schools across Canada and the U.S. are just now surfacing. What are your thoughts on the matter?Cutright: “It’s such a sad time. Both my mother and father were taken from their families and sent off to boarding schools. My father was sent from South Dakota to Salem, Oregon, and my mother went to boarding school in Eagle Butte.“I think what’s happening now, first and foremost, is that it gives closure to the families. The government never gave parents a choice to send their kids off, they just came and herded them into a cattle truck or train and shipped them out and some parents never saw them again. When you suffer a family trauma like that, where you don't know where they're at or what happened, it's devastating. Children are so precious and to lose that to a historic trauma that is just now coming out is horrific. (Non-Indians) need to understand what really happened, so we can begin to heal and move forward."Cutright's book is part of the Native Trailblazers Series for young adults, featuring 12 Native American and First Nation women who have overcome hardships to become active in science, education, politics and community activism. 