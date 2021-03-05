Fans of all subjects related to nature will have continued opportunities in March to enjoy virtual learning experiences as part of an ongoing lecture series hosted by The Nature Conservancy.
The Nature at Home series has two more events planned for this month, giving watchers a chance to learn about issues that face our region. The events are held via Zoom and feature a virtual Q&A session at the end of each lecture. AmeriCorps member and event organizer Tonya Morrey said the events will continue through the summer, although they may happen less frequently as her schedule dictates.
12 - 12:45 p.m., March 17
Interested in learning more about owls you may find in the Pacific Northwest? Join Deb Essman for this kid-friendly event and learn about the everyday lives of owls and how to identify different species you might encounter adventuring in Washington. You won't want to miss this engaging and educational online event!
Conservation and Restoration in the Teanaway Community Forest
Join an impressive speaker line up to learn about restoration and conservation projects happening in the Teanaway Community Forest. You won't want to miss this opportunity to learn about innovative work in Washington's first community forest from the perspectives of Travis Serdar, Department of Natural Resources forester, Rebecca Wassell, Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Yakima Basin Program Director, Ryan DeKnikker, Yakama Nation Fisheries habitat biologist, and Stephen Bartlett, Central Washington University graduate student.