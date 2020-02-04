A controversy is brewing in Upper County about a proposed solar facility, and local residents are saying they do not want it in their backyard.
The proposed Westside Solar project, if approved, would be located off Westside Road, west of South Cle Elum. The plan includes a five-megawatt solar power production facility which would be sited on a 46.3-acre plot. The land is zoned as rural residential and is located in solar overlay zone two, which permits solar power production facilities with a conditional use permit.
According to a staff report from Kittitas County Community Development Services, a SEPA checklist was submitted with the conditional use application and received environmental concerns from both public agencies as well as private citizens and neighbors during the public comment process. The report stated that CDS considered the comments and found no significant environmental risks with the proposed project with the addition of certain mitigating conditions.
A provision of the Kittitas County code for conditional uses requires that the proposed use is essential or desirable to the public convenience and not detrimental or injurious to the public health, peace, or safety to the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
“In addition to supporting the clean energy initiatives of Washington, the project promotes several benefits for the local community, including without limitation, creating temporary construction jobs and increasing the tax revenue,” the applicant, North Carolina-based Heelstone Renewable Energy said in its response. “The benefit to the local community is not just clean energy, but real tangible benefits in the shape of jobs and increased property tax revenue. These real benefits come at little to no cost to Kittitas County. This project will not put any additional strain on the community’s infrastructure or resources. No new schools, roads or other infrastructure are needed by Kittitas County.”
UNHAPPY NEIGHBORS
The CDS staff report, as well as a presentation from Heelstone representatives was provided to Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp during a meeting on Jan. 23. The meeting was attended by multiple landowners who live adjacent to the proposed facility site. The landowners provided passionate testimony regarding their objection to the project, with concerns that included impact on wildlife migratory paths, impact on aesthetic views, the rural character of the community and homeowners’ property values. Concerns were also raised about the impact to views on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, as well as impacts to wetlands adjacent to the property.
Attorney James Carmody, who attended the meeting to represent the landowners adjacent to the proposed facility focused his testimony on the conditional use permitting process.
“I urge you to go out and take a look at the site,” he said. “It’s a unique site. I did that, and it’s a particularly unique type of setting with the upper perimeter looking down. It’s like you’re looking down from the entire perimeter on this site.”
Carmody pointed out that each landowner on that perimeter had attended the meeting to testify, and that the project, if approved, would be located extremely close to their property lines, directly impacting them.
“When you go out there, all you see is this little open area,” he said. “The significance to me, and the consideration as it bears upon what you’re doing is Kittitas County recognizes that conditional use permits are not going to be appropriate in every single location. It’s not a permitted use. It’s conditional, and it’s conditional on a particular location and whether that location makes sense.”
When asked by Kottkamp whether Carmody believes the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners considered the preservation of rural character when they approved the solar overlay which placed the proposed site within the conditional use permitting zone, Carmody said he believes they did consider it. He continued to explain that zone one places focus on irrigated agriculture land within the county, and that the purpose of the conditional use permit on zone two was to look at each proposal on a case-by-case basis, knowing that not all areas within the zone would be appropriate for development.
“I don’t think they jumped to that conclusion,” he said. “I think they did exactly the opposite.”
Referring to the provision requiring the project to not be injurious to the surrounding neighborhood, Carmody said Kottkamp must come to a conclusion using substantial evidence that the introduction of the solar facility does not injure the character of the neighborhood.
“If you go and look at this property, if you look at the surrounding properties, and you visualize a 16-acre, a 26-acre, whatever it is,” he said. “It changes it totally.”
Kottkamp has until Thursday to render his decision on the permit.