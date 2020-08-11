One of his most influential childhood memories was a time when his father took the family to tour the open house of the Great Northern Railway and the new streamliner of trains for the transcontinental route between Seattle and Chicago.
The tour of trains called the “Empire Builder” were on display at the King Street Depot in Seattle and made a lasting impression that was burned into the memory of a boy, possibly setting the stage for the second coffee table publication called, “The Tjossem Family Story,” Volume II.
The book traces the memories of R. Paul Tjossem (1909-1997), who was a miller, a consummate railroad attorney, a carpenter, problem solver, and family man. Of course, the book also includes memories of wife, Marge, and the children Judy and himself.
“I really wanted to do this book, because if I didn’t do it, a lot of our history would be lost,” Robert said after Volume I was published. “My mom and dad had an awful lot of pictures, so that’s where I started. My dad (Ralph Paul Tjossem) did a lot of writing about growing up in the Kittitas Valley. It’s very, very interesting and I expanded from there.
“It’s the story of a real pioneer family making its way on the frontier, and throughout my research, I stumbled across a lot of things I didn’t know.”
Volume II is an expansion of the The Tjossem Family Story, which includes extensive writings by R. Paul Tjossem’s about growing up in Ellensburg in 1909.
“I believe that my dad was also a railroad pioneer, using his personal and legal skills to help merge and significantly expand rail transportation in the Pacific Northwest,” Robert said. “The second volume was easier to write, because I didn’t have to research quite as extensively because a lot of the material was readily available from memory and family stories.”
The author, Robert P. Tjossem, followed his father’s footsteps, retiring from practicing law at the age of 58. His passion about his family’s history encouraged him to capture the story of his parents.
“Dad was general counsel at the time of the (Great Northern Railway) merger,” Robert said. “He had nine lawyers underneath him in the Seattle office and they represented everything west of the Dakotas.”
Paul Tjossem’s territory included, Montana, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California and British Columbia. Since the Great Northern Railway also ran from British Columbia to Northern California. His area of responsibility included all of those states. The process for merger was prior to the Interstate Commerce Commission in Washington D.C. As a regulated industry, Robert explained, Paul Tjossem was in charge of all of the hearings before the ICC examiners made their decision.
“It was extremely involved. The three railroads hired an expert to handle the argument before the United States Supreme Court. The ICC approved a merger, but it was in appeal,” Robert said. “Dad was brought in by the law firm in charge of the argument for consultation on a number of issues and help prepare him for his oral argument. So, he was also active at the Supreme Court level.”
Robert’s recollections of his father was that he was humble man, never pressed him to pursuing a law degree, had a passion for life and was a good family man.
“I had a summer job once serving as a brakeman for a railroad, and thought I might like to pursue that as a career,” Robert said. “He instilled a great work ethic in me that I still have today. But he never influenced me to practice law.”
Paul Tjossem also knew a little something about living through a global pandemic similar to the one his son is experiencing with the COVID-19. Paul survived the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic.
“Dad said he actually got the Spanish Flu and was in bed for two weeks,” Robert explained. “He can remember a hearse coming down Tjossem Road every day and I covered that a little bit on that in the book.
“He clearly remembers the deaths surrounding the pandemic. He and his partner allowed the doctors to use his office and one time for a meeting Dad heard one of the doctors say, if they didn’t get to a person’s house claiming to be in trouble by noon, they would have pneumonia. If the doctor didn’t get there by 5 p.m., they’d be dead. That’s how deadly the Spanish Flu was at the time.”
Robert’s mother, Marge, was an advocate for women’s rights. She was a teacher, an art instructor before she passing in 2009. Robert said she really hoped that Hillary Clinton would become first woman president of the United States.
Robert Tjossem traced the footsteps of his family from Stavanger, Norway through Canada, where they eventually settled in a place called Robber’s Roost here in the Kittitas Valley, a place eventually renamed Ellensburg.
Ramus and Rachel (Heggem) Tjossem moved from Iowa to Walla Walla and eventually to the Kittitas Valley where they homesteaded a 160-acre tract of land three miles south of town on Wilson Creek, a mile east of the Yakima River. Tjossem Road is named for the family, as is the Mill Pond, and many families are connected — such as the Billeters, the Poulsens, and the Moes.
“My sister, Judy, insisted that our family be registered in the Washington state with pioneer family status,” he said. “We achieved that status in 1985.”
His book “The Tjossem Family Story,” Volume II is available at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.