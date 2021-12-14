Support Local Journalism


When someone says, “you smell like a dog,” it’s usually not a compliment.

They may be man’s best friend, but dogs aren’t exactly known for their pleasing effect on the nose. They can also be difficult to bathe, especially in the winter when giving them a bath outside would be a cold experience for everyone involved. Using an indoor bathroom can also get quite messy when they decide to shake.

This problem gave local business owner Randy Wheeler the idea to open a pet wash station in downtown Ellensburg. The station, named Tubs and Tails by his daughter, Avery, is located next to the Laundry Center of Ellensburg on the corner of Water Street and Washington Avenue.

“I had some kid come out of there one time just soaking wet,” Wheeler said. “I asked, ‘how’d you do?’ He said, ‘this is great, this would have been in my house.’”

The self-serve pet wash is available 24/7 and costs $15 for 20 minutes. People can simply walk up to the station at any time with their pets, swipe their card and start washing. There are a variety of soaps and modes available for pets including flea and tick, pet deodorizer and tearless shampoo.

The pet wash is not limited to dogs, and people can bring any pet they want to the station, although Wheeler hasn’t seen anyone bring their cats. With Ellensburg’s rural nature, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if he soon sees people bringing livestock such as goats and sheep.

Tubs and Tails consists of two wash station pods, each about the size of a small shed. There is a pet wash tub against the wall, but if an animal is too large for the tub, they can be washed on the floor, which is slightly slanted and drained.

The stations are temperature controlled, so they are kept warm in the winter, and have air conditioned in the summer. The water is also heated, and a dryer hose is provided so people don’t have to drive home with a dripping wet dog in their car.

“It started out because my wife wanted a place to wash our dogs,” Wheeler said. “She always had me take them into the shower or something like that, but then we would have to clean up the shower and wash all the rugs, the towels and stuff, it was a mess.”

