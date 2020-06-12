The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is establishing a Business Development Center (BDC) at 216 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Cle Elum, according to a news release. This resource will provide in all stages of development, workshops, classes, networking events and more.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce is launching its first program at the BDC with Dreamweaver Consulting. Chief Dreamer Crystal Church is providing a six-month program for five women through business exploration, time bending, marketing strategies and outreach.
Each week, the participants will receive pieces of knowledge surrounding business development to help pivot their business to success. If businesses are interested in shifting business and life in a positive direction, this program is right for you.
This program is $200 per month and allows five women in business to join. Registration is open from June 10 to 22 with the program set to start on June 29. Register at kittitascountychamber.com/business-development-center. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis. The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce will be having a grand opening of the BDC at a later date.
For more information about the BDC or the Dreamweaver Consulting Women in Business Adventure, email the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin at amy@kittitascountychamber.com.