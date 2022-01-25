The search for a principal at Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School is over and ended up not traveling too far.
On Jan. 18 Lincoln Elementary School Principal JoAnne Duncan was named the principal at Ida Nason Aronica, kicking off a search for a new principal at Lincoln.
District Superintendent Jinger Haberer said they wanted a principal at Ida with two to three years of internal experience, and who had an understanding of the Pacific Education Institute FieldSTEM Framework.
Not only does Duncan meet these requirements, but she has experience working in the Ida Nason Aronica building. Currently, Lincoln Elementary is undergoing renovations, and the entire school has been temporarily moved to the recently completed Ida Nason Aronica.
So, Duncan meets the requirements, and has even broken in the building to be used as a school by the district. She also has been with the district her entire career as an educator. She started as a parent volunteer in her daughter’s kindergarten class. Her daughter is now 24 years old.
She was encouraged by others at Lincoln to get her teaching degree, which she did from Central Washington University. Afterward, she started teaching kindergarten at Lincoln from 2005-2007. She moved to Mount Stuart and began teaching first grade until 2014. She then spent two years as an early learning coordinator followed by another two years as outdoor summer learning coordinator. In 2016 she moved back to Lincoln and became the principal, where she will remain until the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the community, I really am grateful for that. Not just the opportunity to work with kids, but to serve our community,” Duncan said. “I am thrilled and excited to serve as the leader in the new school.”
Duncan’s task for the future is not going to be an easy one, not only is she moving to a new school herself, but she will be leading the creation of the school as it finds its culture and future.
“I am really, very excited about the opportunity to start new, and looking forward to bringing a group of people together and really creating a vision together and new culture together. I just think it’s very exciting,” Duncan said. “I feel like, for me, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to do that.”
Despite applying to the new position at Ida Nason Aronica, Duncan doesn’t feel as though she is leaving Lincoln. She has spent years at Lincoln, both as a teacher and as a parent. She said she considers the school to be a part of herself.
“I think with the new attendance zones, there are going to possibly, maybe be kids who have been at Lincoln who will be staying here (Ida),” Duncan said. “I feel that I will always be a part of Lincoln and Lincoln will be a part of me, and we aren’t that far away from each other.”