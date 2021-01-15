Local painter/sculptor Austin Smith knelt in his upstairs studio at the Ramsay Building applying the broad stokes to an acrylic painting similar in nature to the work that will be on display when the Clymer Museum/Gallery opens back up on Jan. 19.
His horizon-oriented acrylic, along with the skyscape oil paintings of Terri J. Rice and Roxie Allen’s textured acrylic, will be curator Matt Lennon’s first exhibit in the Clymer Gallery.
“I’ve always wondered what John Clymer would be doing if he were alive today,” Lennon said taking in the work he just hung in the gallery. “I think this is what it’d look like.”
The comment brought a smile to Smith’s face. It’s not every day your work is held to such a high standard. Allen’s work is currently on display on the New Artists Wall and will be transferred to the Clymer Gallery along with additional pieces at a later date, completing the three-artist display of local and Pacific Northwest talent.
“These artists are really excellent and portray a lot of freedom in their work. Terri uses a great deal of technique. She’s truly an excellent artist,” Lennon said. “She has a lot of clarity in the clouds with a lot of emotion. It’s very atmospheric.
“Austin is an expressionist. He uses visual layers. He really addresses horizons. I like the idea he extends Clymer’s work with a natural, rustic environment. Austin translates and transforms that in real contemporary terms. Roxie’s work is currently on the New Artists Wall, but I’ve encouraged her present a lot of new ideas. She’s a good painter. Her work is much more textured, layered.”
Smith was the first artist-in-residence in the Ramsay Building and his work is also on exhibit upstairs in the Ramsay Gallery. He is renting two of the upstairs offices, developing straight line technique to his horizon-based format.
“There is a lot of freedom. It is more a suggestion in my paintings. It’s about perspective,” he said. “I capture a pictorial idea. It might look like a horizonal format, but there is vertical as well. The straighter the line, it pulls the attention out to the horizon.”