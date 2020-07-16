The vast majority of people who have utilized the narrow wooden footbridge to access the recreation trails leading to Manastash Ridge would agree that the setup was less than ideal by any circumstances. Conditions have improved at the site, however, with the construction of a wider, safer crossing.
The Kittitas Reclamation District removed the original bridge over the weekend and installed a 20-foot wide culvert that routes the South Branch Canal under the access point to the trailhead. KRD Manager Urban Eberhart said the decision to replace the footbridge came as a result of talks with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation.
“We got a group together that included representatives of each of those entities, and we were able to come up with a surplus culvert that the Department of Natural Resources had in their yard,” he said. “We were able to pick it up last Friday and have it staged it at that location.”
Eberhart said the original plan was to stage a time and give trail users advance notice of the replacement project, but another issue came up that required heavy machinery to be moved to the vicinity.
“When it got to be Monday, a ditch rider spotted a void in the canal road just upstream of that crossing location where the canal is between the Westberg Trail and the Boy Scout Trail,” he said. “We turned off the canal to repair that void, which meant that in the repair process we would need to have dump trucks and backhoes and lots of activity on that canal bank.”
Because they needed to close the access point to the trail system to work on the newly discovered void, Eberhart said the decision was made to kill two birds with one stone and go ahead with the installation of the culvert.
“We were able to get our crews right out of there and take the opportunity to do two projects at the same time,” he said. “We really appreciated the cooperation and understanding of everybody that came to use the trail that day but wasn’t able to because of all the construction activity.”
By Monday evening, Eberhart said crews had the culvert installed and the void fixed, and access to the trail system was restored. Crews continued work on the culvert Tuesday by adding rock and gravel on top so that users could safely cross.
“We now have a much safer crossing there,” he said. “It’s not quite done. Next week, we will be finding a day to place some ecology blocks on the upstream and downstream side of the culvert so nobody drives a vehicle up there, but we’ll make it wide enough so the sheriff’s office can get one of their all terrain vehicles through there that they use in their search and rescue.”
Although they don’t have a date set for the finishing touches, Eberhart said they will notify users via social media and will keep access open during the process using crews that can help safely guide users through the area while the work is being done.
“There may be a short-term closure for safety, but we don’t anticipate it will take very long,” he said. “We’ll spell all that out in our notification.”
With growing use of the trail system and the hazards presented by the previous footbridge, Eberhart said the new culvert setup will help reduce risk to both humans and pets seeking to cross the canal.
“We feel that has addressed the actual physical crossing of the canal, but that is not the ultimate fix,” he said.
Eberhart said the final solution to safe access will be part of the long-term strategy through the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan partners and as part of their conservation program to eventually pipe that section of canal.
“I would anticipate that is a number of years out,” he said. “In the meantime, while we’ve taken care of that particular crossing, we are still in discussions with the other three agencies on looking at potential other options that hikers, bikers and riders will be able to get from the Westberg Trial over to the Boy Scout trail, but not on the canal. We’re still pursuing the long-term fix, but this particular culvert takes care of the most immediate threat that we were concerned about.”