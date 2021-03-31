A local nonprofit is putting the finishing touches on a new creative space in Ellensburg that will undoubtedly bring happy faces to many a member of the community.
The Ellensburg Dance Ensemble will soon be opening The Studio on North Main Street in Ellensburg. The space occupied by The Studio has come full circle, originally hosting a dance studio before most recently being occupied by Flirt. Ellensburg Dance Ensemble Board President John Durham said the idea had been floated by board members for some time until deciding now was the right time to act.
“We really wanted to analyze what we could do for the community in terms of dance,” he said. “After talking with lots of dancers and lots of parents, we really felt like having more options for dance classes in the community that were open for a wider range of people would be beneficial.”
Durham said two major factors played into the board’s decision to open a new studio. One factor was that COVID had drastically curtailed public performance such as dance in the community, and the second was that the board wanted to make dance classes available to anyone who was interested.
“We want to provide those opportunities to the widest range of people we possibly can,” he said. “There’s probably people out in the community that have never danced, maybe they’re older and haven’t danced since their teens or early 20s. To bring people in like that and to inspire people who have never danced at all, no matter what age is really freeing, exciting and fun, especially with all the things going on in the world right now. I think we could all use a little more of that.”
Studio Director Sara Bachman-Rhodes has operated her own dance studio for five years, and said she was inspired by the board’s decision to create a new studio downtown, especially with the goal to inspire people to join who have no prior experience.
“I fully believe in dance and movement for all,” she said. “I think a lot of people want to try it and maybe feel like they’re not good enough, so the idea of making it broad-based and open to everyone is something I wholeheartedly believe in.”
Bachman-Rhodes said she sees potential for making the studio into a community space that could be used beyond dance lessons, hosting community dance events down the road once gathering restrictions are eased.
“I think that serves the community overall,” she said.
Durham said the board came to the decision to get serious about opening the studio around January, and said the idea took off from there. The board began looking for vacant spaces to use, knowing that they would have specific needs for to make its dream come true. The location they eventually settled on ended up being a perfect fit, with open spaces, adequate flooring, and room to grow.
“The space was going to be the determining factor on whether or not we were going to do this,” he said.
Bachman-Rhodes said the location they decided on is perfect in that it has no compartmentalization, allowing the studio to make use of the entire space.
“I think with regard to COVID, it’s also ideal,” she said. “You can move students safely in and out, and the space works well with visibility sightlines to have those restrictions in place.”
Bachman-Rhodes said the location downtown is also an asset for the studio to thrive.
“Being downtown, you become instantly part of the community,” she said. “Having that presence downtown is a gift. Being outside of downtown is OK but being here is a different experience. It creates opportunities for us to interact with the community in a different way.”
After getting the keys on March 1, Durham said the group immediately got to work, cleaning up the space and installing the mirrors and other infrastructure. Board members and volunteers planned to begin installing the dance floor Tuesday night, an accomplishment he said finally ties the space together.
“It’s really the last component,” he said.
As the space plans for their open house Saturday, Bachman-Rhodes said the thought of opening the doors to the studio to the public for the first time is exhilarating.
“When I first started teaching in the community, I worked at the dance studio that was originally here,” she said. “It feels like full circle to come back here, welcome people back in and bring back the energy of the arts and movement to this space.”
Although some classes in the space begin on April 5, the schedule fully kicks on April 12. Bachman-Rhodes said they have taken COVID restrictions and guidelines directly into mind while developing a plan to safely operate the studio with public health being the top priority.
“It’s something that all of us feel very strong about,” she said. “We want to maintain public and family safety, so that when parents leave their kids here, they know that their kids are in trusted hands.”
Bachman-Rhodes said rules for the space will include regular handwashing and sanitization, as well as masking and social distancing. She said the building will be adequately ventilated, and class sizes will also be limited to adhere with public gathering restrictions.
“We won’t be open at full capacity right now,” she said.
The Studio will offer a myriad of different styles and types of dance as it continues to develop its schedule, including creative moment, ballet, jazz, and even hip-hop. Bachman-Rhodes said the space hopes to have fitness classes in the future, and she said the benefit to having the instructors that are on board to teach in the space is that they can cater to all ages of dancers.
“We start with 2-year-olds and we move through adults of any age,” she said. “It’s nice to get that whole diverse age range in here.”
As the space prepares to open to the community, Durham said he is excited to see the creativity and individualism that is sure to blossom within the studio.
“Seeing some of these people on stage from an audience perspective is inspiring,” he said. “For me, that’s really what it boils down to. The arts in general, whether it’s dance, music, painting, writing, their purpose is to inspire people. It inspires change and creativity, and it gives even the smallest person a voice. In a small community, I think that’s really important.”
In her personal experience, Bachman-Rhodes said participation in the arts brings out a side of people that they don’t normally get to share with others, or sometimes even with themselves.
“Finding joy in these creative endeavors that kind of round out the rest of our lives creates happy individuals that then go out into the community that are happier and more community minded,” she said. “I think that sense of finding joy in the community is really important.”