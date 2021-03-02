Her dog Harley has settled into small town living with long, leisurely walks. Mom, on the other hand, hit the ground running and has been moving ever since.
But it’s all good new Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director, Karin Green said. She’s been at it for a month now, meeting new people, settling in and formulating a game plan moving forward.
“It’s been a big learning curve. I’ve been doing a lot of Zoom meetings and meeting people. People have been reaching out to me with ideas and introducing themselves,” said Green, who has owned several businesses over the years — one being the Kickstand Café and Gallery in downtown Tacoma, another was Bravi Creative Inc., a house restoration and renovation business.
“I’ve been provided an economic update. So, I’m just jumping in with both feet. It’s sink or swim at this point. So far I’ve done a pretty good job swimming and figuring out where to start.”
She is currently formulating a relationship with Central Washington University on how to attract more students downtown and implementing some other ideas.
“We have this beautiful downtown, but we can always do better. I’m working with some ideas on how we can better develop what we have and how to do that,” said Green, who started her career at Microsoft for the launch of Windows 95 in 1995 and has also worked for Benaroya Hall/Seattle Symphony as the Special Events Manager.
“I’ve been talking with store owners about their location and how to encourage people passing through to shop and spend their money in town.”
There is discussion about providing lighting for Pine Street to help increase the charm on an avenue that has seen some new business. Tony Schwartz moved his law office onto Pine Street recently. Clean Cut the Men’s Shop opened at 415 N. Pine back in January of 2020, but there are still a few vacancies on the street, anchored by the major presence of the Dollar Store.
“We’re looking into providing décor in the storefront windows to help with the appearance,” Green said. “We’re also talking about some lighting to help cheer it up. Pine Street is looking a little exhausted and I have some ideas, but it’s going to take some time.
“When we move into Phase II, I think it will help when the restaurants and bars can open to a limited capacity. I’ve been really impressed how creative businesses have been in their attempt to stay afloat.”
Streeteries and beer gardens, providing mixed drinks in a pop top can, take out and limited store capacity are just a few of the ways local business has performed in the new normal that is the COVID-19.