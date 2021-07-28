New Ellensburg School Board member Jonathon Henderson’s motivations to serve on the board stem from his personal experiences, as well as the needs of his young family and all children in the district.
Henderson officially joined the Ellensburg School Board as of July 21 after an unanimous vote by the other board members. Henderson has a doctorate in education and masters degree in conflict resolution, both from the University of Oregon.
He hopes his education and his background will be helpful to the ESD community, and his presence on the board will continue to improve the district. He said he applied for the position because his oldest son will be starting kindergarten at Mount Stuart Elementary in the fall.
“I didn’t have the greatest educational experience myself, so I want to make sure my kids have a great experience, and I’ll do whatever I can to help that,” Henderson said. “I ended up dropping out of high school, and getting my GED (later) because I didn’t have a great high school experience.”
Henderson said he left school when he was 17 because he, and other students of color, didn’t feel welcomed by his high school near Portland, Oregon. He said he was not the only student of color to drop out around that time.
He took a few jobs in I.T., but when those positions started to “dry up” during the dot-com crash in the late ‘90s, he realized he needed to finish his education in order to compete, which led to him earning his high school diploma about four years after dropping out.
After receiving this degree, he went to the University of Oregon to earn his bachelors, masters and doctorate. He is currently working as the Associate Director of Research at the Central Washington University Office of Institutional Effectiveness.
Henderson has an education in education, as well as a personal experience of the struggles students can face in the system. He admits he doesn’t have much experience with the Ellensburg School District yet, but is happy with what he has seen so far.
“I’ve been really impressed, all the other board members are really dedicated. The board ends have been impressive, I know there have been talks on diversity and inclusion and equity, so I think they are having a lot of great conversations,” Henderson said. “Really though I’m just focused on, and I think they are, maintaining those high standards, especially with my kid going through the school system. I just want to make sure we have a system in place so we can help every kid be successful.”
Reaching all students and their families through community outreach is something Henderson hopes to achieve during his time on the board. He said, being new to the district, he wants to learn about the educational community in town, hear from them and learn what the issues are.
“Right now I’m just tying to learn everything I can so I can use my background to help the community,” Henderson said. “I love doing outreach, one of the ways I conduct research is through surveys. The outreach to the community is very important to me, so I actively seek feedback and to engage with the community. When school gets started that’s something I want to focus on.”
He said if he wants to hear from all sides of the community, he can’t wait around for people to contact him. He has to, actively put himself out there to ask questions and listen to everybody.
By listening to everybody, he hopes to be able to find ways to improve the educational system. He wants to look at the metrics the district is using to define success, and see where they can go from there to improve their graduation rates and student performance rates.
“They (the board) have done a lot of that with the board ends, their goals.” Henderson said. “That is a reason I’m impressed, with everybody being so dedicated to it.”
Just because the school board and the district as a whole has been doing a great job of measuring success and making goals doesn’t mean there can’t be room for improvement. Henderson hopes his background will be able to find areas where the district can improve, and make it stronger.