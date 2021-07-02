A new fire station is online and ready to serve Upper County residents, and it has already begun to pay for itself as fire season encroaches upon the region.
Kittitas County Fire District 1 completed construction of their new fire station in the Sunlight Waters development in May, and the completion couldn’t have come sooner, as the station has already seen action twice. Crews from the station were dispatched to fight the Horlick Road Fire that burned approximately 100 acres last Saturday, which burned near the development causing evacuations of residents.
KCFD 1 Chief Brandon Schmidt said permitting began on the station in April 2020, with construction beginning in November 2020. In May, he said the station had a rather informal ribbon cutting ceremony.
“It was kept small because of everything that’s still going on,” he said. “We also didn’t want to wait around. We were more concerned about getting it into service than planning a big celebration.”
Schmidt said the station is relatively small, containing two engine bays and a restroom. He said the design is a perfect fit for the small community it is located within. The station currently houses a type 1 structural engine and an aid car, and Schmidt said the aid car can be interchanged with other equipment such as a brush truck or support vehicle.
“The nice thing about the aid unit is that it is four-wheel drive,” he said. “That area up there is well known to have its own climate. In our district it can be snowing up there and sunny in Thorp, so having that up there to get around the community and onto the freeway is important.”
The station costed approximately $200,000, and Schmidt said the district paid for the majority of the construction cost. The project did receive three grants totaling $30,000 from the Suncadia Community Enhancement Fund, Shoemaker Foundation, and the Puget Sound Energy Foundation.
Schmidt said the project was held up by permitting bottlenecks that came as a result of the pandemic. Although the county had begun to open after the initial shutdown, the permitting review process was kicked over to a company on the West Side due to backups within the county’s permitting office.
“It was difficult,” Schmidt said of the process. “We weren’t getting calls back when we had questions. If there were concerns on their end, we’d work on fixing something and then not hear back from them for a couple weeks.”
“That area definitely has some history with wildfire in our county,” Schmidt said of the terrain surrounding the Sunlight Waters development. “It has been impacted by half a dozen fires in my career, some of which have resulted in structural losses.”
Prior to the station being completed, Schmidt said it would take crews at least 10 minutes to get to the development from the district’s station in Thorp.
“The need was definitely there,” he said.
The real push for the station came when the Washington State Rating Bureau told the district they needed a third station, identifying Sunlight Waters as the location that made the most sense due to population growth within the development.
“It’s the farthest away populated area in our district,” Schmidt said. “We agreed, and in looking at District 7 which is our neighboring district, the distance between our primary station in Thorp and the next closest station, which is one of theirs, that was a really large gap in service along I-90 and in that community. It just made sense to put that there.”
Another change that precipitated the construction of the station is the shifting demographic at Sunlight Waters. Schmidt said the development used to consist of homes that were primarily used as second homes for weekenders or summer residents.
“It’s transitioned to primary residences now,” he said. “A lot of the new construction is for permanent residences, so the ability to recruit volunteers and also just having a permanent population there to protect it all came together as part of our reasonings to build a station up there.”
Now that the station is operational, Schmidt said he has only heard positive reactions from residents of Sunlight Waters about their new neighbors.
“They got to see firsthand last Saturday when we had a 103-acre fire that threatened that community,” he said. “The engine out of that station was there first, was set up and was instrumental in structure protection. Along with a couple of our other rigs, that engine was able to hold that fire from burning any structures. It’s a big deal, especially considering the history we have with fire up there.”
The fire last Saturday wasn’t the first call that the Sunlight Waters engine was dispatched on. Schmidt said it was literally used the first day it was put into service back in May. With the station being operational, he said the added layer of protection helps relieve logistical stress on both himself and his employees.
“I live on the other end of the district, and if I get a call in the middle of the night for that area, it is a nice to know that we at least potentially have someone up there that will be responding and will beat me there,” he said.
The station currently has four volunteers, and Schmidt said he would ideally like to see a few more staffing the location. If the station has six or more volunteers, he said the ratings bureau will take the development up another point, which will positively impact homeowner’s insurance rates for residents. Those interested in volunteering can contact the district office at (509) 964-2435.