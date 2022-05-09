...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to
mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in
the cold prone areas of these zones.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In
Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be
protected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The new HopeSource van will help in assisting people in need throughout Kittitas County.
HopeSource has a new, fully equipped van to provide services to reach people in need throughout Kittitas County,
Whether it’s offering laundry vouchers and food at homeless camps, to signing up those needing rent assistance, this high-roof van can function as a mobile office with internet connectivity, said Susan Grindle, CEO of HopeSource.
“We are so grateful for the partnership between Kelleher Motors, Suncadia Fund for Community Enhancement and Puget Sound Energy, which made this vehicle possible,” she said. “It has long been a dream of HopeSource to offer services in this way, and we appreciate that they have spent two years with us making that dream a reality.”
The interior was designed and built by HopeSource weatherization staff members Jeremy Storrs and Sam Pfeifer. The exterior was designed after a public call to artists, in partnership with Gallery One. The artist selected was Sarah Hahn, who owns Emerald Fox Press.
“The art Sarah created for the exterior of the van so beautifully represents our community and how well we come together to support one another and make sure everyone has their own bit of hope,” Grindle said.
HopeSource’s Neighbor 2 Neighbor (N2N) program has already been using the van, starting its weekly route in Upper County and stopping at places where those without homes often gather.
Through these interactions, HopeSource works to build trust with people who are often wary of others and have multiple barriers to accessing services. The goal is to connect and work toward stable housing through HopeSource’s case management program. In 2021 HopeSource served 93 individuals through N2N.