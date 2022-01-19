Like many forms of Native American art and dance, artist Rising Fire’s paintings are meant to tell the story of her journey through her work on the canvas.
She is a mixed heritage interdisciplinary artist from South Dakota, who now calls the great Pacific Northwest home. The self-taught Lakota describes herself as a visual storyteller, not just a painter and her stories are told through the use of many different mediums and art forms from acrylic, oil, resin, ink, and wood to the use of Berries and leaves.
She is continuously evolving and thinking of new ways to blend different styles and mediums, Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
“It’s a little different than other native work. She is honoring her past yet honoring her people today. One her piece is called ‘Cold Winter,’ has a woman wearing a face COVID mask,” Lennon said. “I don’t feel like she is being nostalgic, like a lot of western art. It’s about what’s happening today, blended with the past.”
Rising Fire often donates work to the families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women to raise money and hope for the families. Her work was featured in a recent show and fundraiser where her paintings were also used to raise funds for MMIW families in Yakima.
“I am not comfortable profiting off such a great tragedy. I only wish to help raise awareness,” Rising Fire said, whose work has also been featured in the Phot-Choch Indigenous Art show of the Pacific Northwest.
Most of her paintings pay homage to the Indigenous way of life and lessons taught by her Lakota grandmother. As a self-taught artist, her work has the look of a very established well trained, and educated artist.
“Rising Fire’s reverence for her heritage is expressed with eloquence and skill. There’s a fearless representation in her work, the confidence of a storyteller who embraces and knows the subject,” Lennon said.
“Whether bold, subtle or energetically expressive, Rising Fire’s work is unapologetically true to her vision, explorations and awareness of the inherent beauty and challenges of a contemporary indigenous person. These elements are brought forward with a keen eye towards hope and healing.”