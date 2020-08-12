With the purchase of Cascade Funeral Home in Cle Elum, and Steward and Williams in Ellensburg, Henry D. Johnston said he is now the owner of the only locally owned and operated funeral homes in Kittitas County.
The sale was finalized on July 21, and the businesses have been renamed Johnston and Williams. The Williams in the current name is a reference to Ed Williams from Steward and Williams. Williams and Johnston were both born and raised in St. Maries, Idaho.
“It’s kinda throwback or hat tip to the fact that two guys from St. Maries both wound up owning the same funeral home in Ellensburg,” Johnston said.
Johnston was the general manager of both locations since they were bought by Gaffney Group in 2017. He became the owner when he purchased the locations from Gaffney.
“I am just incredibly grateful for how welcoming the whole Kittitas community has been, both here and Cle Elum,” Johnston said. “I am very much looking forward to being a part of this community for many many more years to come.”
Johnston was working as an assistant manager at the Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse before moving to Ellensburg. He said he has around 15 years of experience working in funeral homes.
The location in Ellensburg is, according to Johnston, the only funeral home in the county that has a crematorium located in the home.
“From the time we are called to serve the family to the time the cremated remains are returned to the family, their loved one never leaves our direct care,” Johnston said.
He said they have made some price adjustments, and people are welcome to stop by and talk details with him.