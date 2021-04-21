The Thorp School District has been improving its new nursery and garden for the last year, and recently started construction on the frame of a pergola, which will be used by the district as an outdoor classroom.
The pergola, which is an outdoor covered area similar to an awning or gazebo, has been constructed by FFA students in the district with help from senior students and their families. The project is finishing construction by the end of the week, and will be put in use by the start of school next fall.
“Hopefully the students will be able to come and finish the little detail stuff,” project contractor Denny Kuenzli said. “Do some sanding, get it stained and it should last them a long time.”
Kuenzli designed the structure and then volunteered his time to help build it. Superintendent Andrew Perkins said contractors Dave Terrell and Mike Muratore also worked on the project.
Perkins said science and horticultural classes will likely get the most use out of the structure, but it will be open to everyone in the Thorp district. If a teacher wants to enjoy the nice weather with his/her students, all they need to do is sign up for it.
“If an English class in the high school wants to read poetry, we would want them out there,” Perkins said. “We hope it’s used a lot.”
To ensure teachers will be able to get the most out of the pergola, they will be trained in the best ways to hold class outdoors. This training will begin in August, and will have teachers traveling to Methow Valley to study.
Casceila Miller, a fifth-grade teacher at Thorp, is facilitating the training as the instructional leader in the STEM field. She said they are going to Methow because there is a “vibrant school garden program” that Thorp teachers will learn from and bring back to their community.
“Teachers are really excited to get started on it,” Miller said. “We have been watching this (pergola) go up for the last year and so to get to use it is exciting.”