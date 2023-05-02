Mount Stuart Elementary School has a new incoming principal who has long family ties with the Ellensburg School District.
Melissa Singletary comes from the Selah School District, the district announced during its April 26 meeting. Her background is in K-2 instructional coaching, multi-language learning and early learning literacy.
“I’m excited to be here today and looking forward to serving the community,” Singletary said at the April 26 meeting. “I’ve been in education for over 20 years and really excited to come back to Ellensburg.”
Singletary was the principal of Selah district’s Robert Lince Early Learning Center Preschool and Kindergarten. She attended college at Eastern Oregon University, the University of North Carolina and Gonzaga.
“She has a wonderful background and K-2 insturctional coaching, multi-language learning and early learning literacy,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said.
Singletary said her mother was an EHS graduate, and her grandfather was a district administrator “40 to 50 years ago.”
Her grandfather, Lannes Purnell, was also Morgan Middle School’s principal, said Selah School District’s Tiera Gonzalez in a May 1 email to the Daily Record.
Singletary will assume the role of principal on July 1, the day after current Principal Kathi Keefer’s contract expires.
“(I’m) so excited to come to Mount Stuart,” Singletary said. “I’ve heard the best things about the staff, the families, the kids. I can’t wait to meet them all ... get to know everyone and hopefully bring out the very best in everyone there.”