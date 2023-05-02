Otter AI Powerpoint Snapshot ESD

A snapshot of a PowerPoint presentation given at ESD’s April 26 meeting. Singletary was introduced by ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer. Singletary comes to ESD from the Selah School District.

Mount Stuart Elementary School has a new incoming principal who has long family ties with the Ellensburg School District.

Melissa Singletary comes from the Selah School District, the district announced during its April 26 meeting. Her background is in K-2 instructional coaching, multi-language learning and early learning literacy.


