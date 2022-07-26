loeffers1.jpg

Public Health Director Chelsey Loeffers poses in front of the department's headquarters. 

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record

She may be relatively new on the job as the new Kittitas County Public Health director, but she has had plenty of time and preparation to hit the ground running in her new position.

Chelsey Loeffers began her role heading up the Kittitas County Public Health Department on June 16, taking the reins from previous director, Tristen Lamb. Lamb, who served as director since 2018 left the position to begin medical school at Washington State University.

