She may be relatively new on the job as the new Kittitas County Public Health director, but she has had plenty of time and preparation to hit the ground running in her new position.
Chelsey Loeffers began her role heading up the Kittitas County Public Health Department on June 16, taking the reins from previous director, Tristen Lamb. Lamb, who served as director since 2018 left the position to begin medical school at Washington State University.
“We are a small and tough team at KCPHD,” Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said in a press release announcing the transition. “It is especially poignant to see Tristen Lamb leave after what our department has been through during the last two years. We know she will do well as a physician, and we wish her the best.”
A SOLID TRANSITION
“It feels great, and this is something I had a long time to prepare for,” Loeffers said of the transition. “It’s pretty exciting to now be here and do it. We had the opportunity to have a five-month overlap with Tristen. The county was very generous in allowing us to be able to do that with our budget and have that time for training.”
Loeffers said the extended training period with Lamb allowed her to assume the position in June with a solid foundation of what she had on her plate.
“Since I’ve been with the department for several years, I already know the staff,” she said. “The transition was really nice.”
Loeffers said much of the time she spent with Lamb before her departure focused on budgetary issues within the department.
“We pride ourselves on having a very organized and transparent budget,” she said. “That’s something that is very important to me as well, so we spent a lot of time talking about our COVID funding and where all our different funding streams come from and how we prioritize.”
Another issue the two tacked was how to support staff through stressful times, especially the effects the pandemic had on the department’s employees.
“COVID has been kind of rough,” she said. “It’s been a really crazy and stressful experience for everyone. One of the things we’ve been working really hard on prioritizing in this transition and now that I’ve officially started is making sure we have support for staff in place so that we’re recognizing burnout is a thing and that we’re actively addressing it.”
READY FOR THE JOB
Before moving to the area, Loeffers spent a decade working with social service nonprofit organizations focused on homelessness and food insecurity issues on the West Side. She said her goal was to work in that field after graduating college.
“I knew that I wanted to do something where I got to help people,” she said.
Loeffers and her family moved to the Kittitas Valley in 2015, and she said the decision was easy as she had family already living here.
“My parents live here,” she said. “When my husband and I decided we wanted to have a family, we wanted to be closer to my family.”
Loeffers started at KCPHD in February 2018, saying she immediately fell in love with public health.
“I knew this was the thing I had been looking for,” she said of the career transition.
After getting hired, Loeffers spent time in the department serving within the Health Promotion Division, being promoted to division supervisor about a year later.
“I like to joke that Health Promotion is like the nonprofit wing of Public Health,” she said of the department. “We’re doing the things you frequently see a lot of nonprofit programs doing, where we’re out providing community education and participating in coalitions. I got work on a lot of fun projects revolving around chronic disease prevention and getting kids connected to pediatric dentists so they could start dental care right away, just the really feel-good stuff.”
Shortly after being promoted, the pandemic transformed the operational structure of the department, and Loeffers found her role shifting to emergency response.
“I was really involved in the Incident Management Team,” she said of the pandemic’s arrival to the community. “I served a lot of different roles in the IMT, and for a while as the Deputy Incident Commander. I learned a lot about emergency management and public health’s role in the community during this kind of emergency.”
GOALS FOR THE FUTURE
Along with maintaining budgetary organization, staff health and support, Loeffers said one of her goals for the next six months within the department is to chart a path forward for the organizational structure as the community learns to cope with the pandemic.
“COVID is still a very big focus for us,” she said. “We are kind of at this interesting balance where we’re trying to figure out how to incorporate COVID response into our regular public health activities so that we’re no longer in emergency-response mode because we know it’s not going away.
Along with forging a path toward sustainable response capacity, Loeffers said a focus remains on employee wellness, both internally and externally.
“We know that public health has a role in mental and behavioral health for the community,” she said of the effort. “Right now, it’s a matter of what that role looks like for us. Our leadership team has been working on establishing for our department where we see ourselves in the community, and how we provide that support. We know mental health is an issue that’s not going to go away. Even if COVID was to disappear tomorrow, mental health will continue to be an issue for our community.”
As she prepares for the path ahead, Loeffers said her confidence is bolstered by the fact that every department employee is passionate about their mission.
“We are a crazy family here,” she said of the department. “Going through COVID has only brought us closer and made us care a lot more for each other. Being able to work with a team that is so supportive, I know that’s one of the reasons I will be so successful in this role, because I know I have a team that really believes in me and the work we are doing.”