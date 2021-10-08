top story New school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhood By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 8, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Vehicles enter off Cora Street to pick up students at the new Mount Stuart Elementary School. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Vehicles pick up students in front of the new Mount Stuart Elementary School. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The law of physics that "water finds a way," can also be applied to parents picking up and dropping their children at school.There is currently only one road in and out for parents picking up or dropping off their students at Mount Stuart Elementary School, unless these parents decide to cut through the nearby Stonebridge neighborhood. This increase in people cutting through their neighborhood has upset many residents, and they are concerned things are only going to get worse.The concern is based on the fact that Cora Street, the one road in and out of Mount Stuart, is also the only way in and out of the soon-to-be-opened Ida Nason Aronica Elementary. On Oct. 25, students from Lincoln Elementary will be moved to Ida Nason Aronica, and remain there for the rest of the school year. This means two elementary schools will be sharing one road, a road that is already causing traffic problems. A group of homeowners brought up these issues at the Ellensburg City Council meeting earlier in the week. They also spoke with Ellensburg School District officials and at the ESD Board of Directors meeting Wednesday.“I think the issue is safety for kids, and I think it’s a little bit breathtaking if no one thought through the fact that these neighborhoods would take the overload of traffic off these streets,” said neighborhood resident Karen Bates.The traffic in the afternoon during student pick-up is more problematic than the traffic in the morning for drop-off for the neighborhood residents. In the morning, parents have a 30-minute window to drop-off students, but in the afternoon everyone leaves at the same time.The silver lining for Bates is she feels the city and district are listening to what people are saying, and have started making changes to reduce the amount of people cutting through neighborhoods.“Working with our neighborhood is really a top priority for us,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “We want to continue to be good neighbors and work together with the city and get feedback from folks so we can just have everybody really enjoy this new school.”CROSSWALKS ADDEDCrosswalks and crossing guards were added to Cora Street after residents came forward to City Council, and the district has contacted parents to inform them they should not be cutting through the neighborhood. Haberer told the Daily Record on Thursday night, the district was talking with the city to see if a turn lane into Mount Stuart could be added to Cora Street.Haberer also said, contrary to popular belief, the opening of Ida Nason Aronica will improve the conditions, not make them worse.This is because Mount Stuart is currently teaching four classes of Lincoln Elementary students, about 80 students according to Mount Stuart Secretary Ellen Walton, and Haberer said this amounts to approximately 60 extra cars coming each day. These classes will be moved to Ida Nason Aronica when it opens Oct. 25, along with the rest of Lincoln’s students. This means there will be less traffic on Cora Street when Mount Stuart starts and ends.Although Ida Nason Aronica and Mount Stuart share the same road, they do not share the same start and end times, Ida Nason Aronica starts and ends 20 minutes after Mount Stuart. Haberer said the delay will be enough time for Mount Stuart parents to clear out of Cora Street before Ida Nason Aronica parents show up. “Moving forward, we just think it’s going to keep improving,” Haberer said.The addition of crossing guards was needed in the opinion of resident Jason Pfeiffer, who said kids have “been playing frogger” when they needed to cross the street.Mount Stuart Dean of Students William Lorenz was working as a crossing guard Thursday afternoon said they were able to have all traffic in and out of Cora Street in a record-setting seven minutes after the final bell.That same day, Bates said she saw a lot less traffic cutting through the neighborhood, and assumes it was because of the quick pick-up. It seems most of the people cutting through the neighborhood are doing so because they are seeing a long line of cars on Cora Street, and look for a way around it. However, if this line of cars is moving at a clip, they are willing to wait in line.“I don’t think anybody would have an issue (if traffic was contained to Cora Street), we would know enough as a neighbor, you don’t go to Cora Street at certain times of the day,” Bates said. “School starts over there, and it’s something you would avoid… it’s something people can deal with. What people can’t deal with is people parking in front of their homes, dropping kids off, backing up into their driveways, turning around and pulling U-Turns in the middle of the street.”However, this hasn’t stopped all traffic from cutting through the neighborhood. There are always going to be people running late, or who don’t want to wait in line. Pfeiffer said once Cora Street is backed up, people “start ripping through here,” which can be dangerous for anyone living in the neighborhood, including students who may be walking to class.The school’s plan was never to have people drive through the neighborhoods, and certainly not at high speeds. The plan was to have people wait in line on Cora, and pick up their kids one by one.“Use the access that was designed for this school, that’s all we can ask for,” Bates said.Bates believes if people use the route the district provided, and if the school continues to get people in and out in under 10 minutes, there will be less traffic coming through the neighborhood. However she doesn’t for a second believe it will stop everyone, there will always be people running late or looking for a shortcut who will cut through the neighborhood, and there isn’t much anyone can do to stop it.The original plan for the two schools was to extend Cora Street from 15th Street to Helena Avenue, north of where Ida Nason Aronica is being built. This would eliminate the one way in, one way out problem, because people could reach Cora Street from the north or south. However, this idea was scrapped in late 2019, early 2020 due to budgeting concerns. Haberer said the cost to the district wasn’t feasible given the project’s budget.Another improvement to the traffic problem will be available as soon as the removal of the old Mount Stuart is completed, which will open up the old Mount Stuart parking lot. Haberer said this lot can and will be used by staff, which opens up 50 news spots in front of the new Mount Stuart.Haberer also said the new Mount Stuart will be hosting an open house to the community from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 26. The goal being to continue strengthening the relationship between the district and its neighbors. She said the purpose of the open house will be to give people a tour of the new school, but it would also be a good time for people to bring up any concerns they have. 