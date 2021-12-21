Support Local Journalism


Soccer enthusiasts in the county are in for a treat in 2022.

The turf on the indoor soccer field at the Ellensburg Racquet and Rec Center was recently replaced for the first time in a decade, and is slated to be ready for use in January. According to Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Director Brad Case, the city-owned center has been closed for repairs, but should be open before it’s needed.

“Some of the turf was in need of replacement so we went and had that replaced and now we are finishing up the work associated with that,” Case said. “We anticipate having the facility open January 3 right after the first of the year.”

The repairs began around the middle of November, and while the major repairs have finished, there are still some minor issues that need fixing such as surrounding boards and adjustments to the new turf that had been installed.

While the facility does see some use this time of year, it is far from the busiest it gets. Outdoor soccer fields were clear until a few days ago, meaning teams could still use them despite the cold. That changed with the weather, and now those fields are covered in snow.

According to Case, the city has been trying to repair the turf for a while, but were only able to get a crew scheduled in November. This is because the “pool of qualified individuals” is limited.

“Whenever we do some type of project or maintenance or whatever it may be, whether it’s in a park facility or a recreation indoor facility, we want to target times when people aren’t in the facility. High use times,” Case said. “We want to to have that impact be as minimal as we possibly can. Sometimes we just can’t do it, it’s not an option.”

Case said that while this has disrupted some teams, including the fall season of the adult indoor soccer league. However, the youth league will begin after the field opens back up and will therefore not be affected by the closure. The Central Washington University Intramural league also uses the facility, but not until students return for winter quarter which starts Jan. 4, a day after the facility opens back up.

Essentially, the facility sees the most use from January to March, and so the repairs will just not affect these teams, but the teams will be playing on a newly improved field. The other sports offered by the facility, tennis and gymnastics are still available during normal business hours.

