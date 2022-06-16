Two years after the largest manhunt in Washington state history unfolded in Kittitas County, family members of Ian Eckles are working to organize search efforts in Upper County as the effort enters its third summer.
Eckles was reported missing in May 2020 when he set off to join some friends to go turkey hunting in the Liberty area. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Eckles’ Toyota FJ Cruiser was spotted near Blewett Pass being driven by another individual and was later found near Cle Elum. A suspect, later identified as Jorge Alcantra-Gonzalez, was eventually arrested during the manhunt but has yet to be charged in the murder of Eckles.
TARGETED EFFORTS
Ian’s sister Stefanie Eckles said the family has created a new group on Facebook to help consolidate information and organize search efforts as the summer recreation season kicks off. She said a major goal of the page, called Searching for Ian Eckles, is to encourage recreators in the area where Ian was reported missing to keep their eyes peeled for any evidence that might help in the search.
“We’re trying to get it out there to that community of people that go out there recreating,” she said. “Whether it’s rockhounding, hiking, hunting, or camping. When you’re going to be out in the woods doing whatever you’re doing, if you are willing to keep your eye out while you’re out there.”
People who frequent the area where Eckles went missing can keep themselves current on the new social media page regarding the areas that have already been searched. Eckles said the hope is that if someone is visiting an area that hasn’t been combed over, they can report any findings they might come across.
“If you find something weird, a campsite that looks abandoned, any fishing gear, an abandoned bike, clothing, or a blanket, anything that looks out of place, you can report it there,” she said. “We can forward it to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and have them go check it out. We’re just asking the community to keep their eyes open.”
As with the past two summers, Eckles said formal searches will take place, and the dates will be announced on the new page.
“We’ve already had some groups go out there at least twice this season,” she said of this year’s search effort. “If people would like to join in on the searches, the Searching for Ian Eckles Facebook page is the central focus point where they can get that information.”
Looking back on the countless hours of searching that has already been conducted in the search for her missing brother, Eckles said her family is eternally grateful for the ongoing efforts of community members and said that the recovery of Ian will hold massive precedence for both the family and the community as a whole.
“We’re already devastated about what happened, and we’re even more devastated that we cannot have closure by bringing Ian home,” she said. “The most devastating thing on top of all that is to not have somebody held accountable for what happened so that they can never get out and do this again to somebody else.”
WORKING HAND IN HAND
“We know their family continues to hurt for the lack of Ian,” Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett said of the Eckles family’s continued efforts in the search. “We hurt for them and with them, and we want to see them get both justice for Ian and see Ian come home.”
Early in the spring, Whitsett said teams started planning evidence-based searches using trained volunteers and deputies, along with Kittitas County Search and Rescue.
“Now, as before, we are working with intelligence that was gathered from the criminal investigation and intelligence gathered from ongoing considerations, brainstorming, and tips and ideas that have come to us from outside that have led to some areas,” he said. “We’re seeking evidence on what happened to Ian and of course, most of all, seeking to find Ian himself.”
Whitsett said groups have already been out in the field conducting the evidence-based searches, with more planned throughout the summer. In concert with the second anniversary of Ian’s disappearance, he said the office has also put out a call for recreators in the Liberty, Teanaway, Blewett Pass, and Mineral Springs areas to keep their eyes peeled for anything that seems off.
“We think that when Ian Eckles was killed, the suspect that killed him had access to a vehicle, Ian’s vehicle at least,” he said. “He could have transported him to a wide range of areas. We ask people to continue thinking about Ian as they are out and about.”
Although Alcantra-Gonzalez is currently incarcerated on charges not related to Eckles’ disappearance, Whitsett said his office will continue to forge ahead in their quest for justice.
“We obviously hope that the suspect would choose for whatever reason to divulge where Ian is, because we know that he knows,” he said. “But if he doesn’t, we’re going to continue searching. We’re going to continue communicating with the public about the state of that search. We’ve also been in regular communication with the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office to talk about moving ahead with a homicide case against that suspect even if Ian isn’t found. We believe that it’s a viable option, and while we would much rather find Ian first and deal with that, we’ll deal with that in the order we have to when we have to.”