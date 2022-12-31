...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Changes to Washington law go into effect as of Jan. 1, 2023, and for workers, they mean a higher minimum wage for hourly and salaried workers, transparency in job postings to include salary range and benefits, more eligibility for overtime among agricultural workers and more rights for rideshare drivers.
Here is a summary of the new state rules, as presented by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
Minimum wages: For hourly employees, the statewide minimum is now $15.74 per hour for those age 16 and over. Workers ages 14 and 15 may be paid 85% of the minimum. Meanwhile, salaried employees with overtime exemptions also get a base-rate boost. Employers with 50 or fewer employees must pay a base of $57,293.60 per year, while employers with 51 or more employees must pay at least $65,478.40 per year.
Anyone seeking a new job should now be able to see its salary range and other compensation as well as a general description of benefits right in the job ad.
Farm workers may now collect overtime after working 48 hours in a workweek. As of 2024, overtime eligibility kicks in after 40 hours.
New rights for rideshare drivers include minimum trip pay, paid sick leave and workers’ compensation coverage. A Driver Resource Center was created to help any drivers appeal if they are removed from a company’s app. This will affect those who work through companies like Uber and Lyft.