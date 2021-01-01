Structural engineer Zane Kanyer sat at his desk working on a couple of computers as the light streamed through the windows facing historical downtown Pearl Street.
It was Day 2 since moving into his office on the second floor of the Ramsay Building and a nice, quiet time to get a little work done before the new year since he was the only one in the recently refurbished office space in the historic building.
“I love it,” he said, looking down at the street below. “I’m originally from Ellensburg. I’ve spent some time in Seattle, but this is a great location and I’m looking forward to getting a little more organized.”
Kanyer is one of five new tenants in the upstairs office space in the Ramsay Building that was purchased by the Clymer Foundation in 1990. The first floor was renovated, and the John Clymer Museum/Gallery opened in August 1991. The Ramsay Building Restoration Project has created a magnificent space upstairs, utilizing the light from the age-old skylight, making available new office spaces, creating the Ramsay Gallery and much more in a special recognition to James Ramsay.
The Ramsay Restoration Project team plans to keep one room in its original state. They are calling it the Goose Room, because they retained the original wallpaper and décor. The room is designed to be used in conjunction with the conference room for multiple purposes.
Clymer Foundation Board vice chair Jim Pappas was active soliciting tenants well before the restoration was complete. It only took a few days to secure all six offices when it was ready, he said.
“I had three people lined up even before it was ready to go,” Pappas said. “I’m very pleased with the way it turned out. We’ve been kicking around ideas of what to do with the ballroom. We have our museum curator (Matthew Lennon) working on some ideas right now.
“But yeah, I’m really happy to get all the offices filled. Everyone has signed a one-year lease and we expect to bring in $1,800 a month combined to help with the gallery expenses.”
Local sculptor and painter Austin Smith has been in the building for two years, helping with the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame as part of his duties. He’s expected to have an exhibit down in the Clymer Museum/Gallery when it reopens Jan. 12. His work is currently on display at the Ramsay Gallery in the upstairs corridor.
Smith’s studio displays a portion of that history. The brick inside Room 1 wall has ties to the Wilson house. The Wilson era dates back to the arrival of R.B Wilson and his wife, Beatrice, in 1890. The house was built in 1886 for Nelson Bennett, engineer of the Cascade Tunnel on the Northern Pacific Railroad. The Wilson House represented the ultimate architecture of the time and the property was eventually sold to R.B. Wilson.
“We discovered the wall as we started restoring the upper floor. It’s actually the outer wall on the building next door,” Smith said. “That’s part of what I like about the space is the brick work.”
He’ll be joined by fellow artists Tinker Williams and Stephen Martin, who is a potter. The office space will also include business computer technology specialist Angela Johnson, Love Empowerment counselor Diedra Petrina and Kenyer.
In all there are nine offices, plus the Goose Room. Some have rented more than one room, bringing the number of tenants to six establishing themselves in the historical Ramsay Building in downtown Ellensburg.