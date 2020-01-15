People will have a new space to get rid of things they no longer want in the relatively near future.
The Kittitas County Solid Waste Department is currently in the process of working out permitting with the city of Ellensburg for a new transfer station west of Ellensburg. The project is slated for completion in 2023-24.
The 54-acre site for the new station is located adjacent to the Ellensburg Cement Products property on Highway 97. Kittitas County Solid Waste Director Patti Johnson said the department spent over a year looking for sites, using an outside engineering firm to aid in the search.
“We were looking in the urban growth area so we could have city services and be close enough to our population center,” she said. “That kind of limited our areas of search.”
Johnson said the siting criteria was stringent for the new transfer center, and the department looked at over 64 sites before finding one that fit the necessary criteria terms which included access points and water availability. The department began the search in 2017 and purchased the site of the future transfer station in fall 2018.
“We knew we weren’t in a hurry,” she said. “We wanted to do it correctly, so we’re trying to go through all the processes correctly, in the siting process we had several public meetings to gather input. Doing that was to let everybody know what’s going on.”
Johnson said it became clear to the department that the current site of the transfer station was unsustainable in the years ahead for multiple reasons. The current station is approximately 20 years old, and Johnson said it is typical for stations to be aged out by that point.
“We have nowhere to expand here,” she said. “We are surrounded by other businesses. We’re controlled by the creek and we have flooding issues. We’re having backup issues with people being able to dump at the tipping floor. We can’t separate commercial and residential customers, so when we’re dumping the larger trucks, we have to stop traffic.”
Another issue with the current site is the compost facility. Johnson said that component is so successful that it is also running out of space. The new property will offer the room needed for expansion of the compost program, as well as necessary adjustments to the department’s recycling program.
“Everything’s space constraints,” she said. “The fact that our tipping floor is built up so high, in order to get the trucks underneath and the cars up there, we can’t expand in any direction and still be able to get traffic flow.”
Along with development around the current site, Johnson said general population growth throughout the county has played a part in outgrowing the current facility.
“We are having more waste come in,” she said. “More traffic. It just keeps growing.”
PERMITTING PROCESS
Because the property is one of a kind, Johnson said the permitting process has been relatively complicated and time-consuming.
“It’s not that anything has gone wrong,” she said. “We’re just trying to make sure we do everything right. We’ve had two pre-application meetings with the city. We’ve gotten all their comments back and are in the process of re-submitting our land use application, SEPA and critical areas.”
Johnson said they expect the permitting process to take up most of 2020. After that’s complete, bidding will begin for design services. Once the build is complete, the current transfer station property will revert back to the city, as the site is leased through that entity with the exception of the solid waste office and the moderate-risk waste facility which are owned by the county.
“When it gets closer, we will give the city the appropriate notice that we will be leaving,” she said.
Because the new property was larger than the needs of the transfer station, Johnson said the idea came up to co-site the future Lower County road shop on the property.
“All along after we purchased it, we said we were going to sell or lease the north section of it, because it was something we didn’t need,” she said. “It just became apparent that the shop was looking for a spot, and to co-locate is in the county’s best interest.”
With the footprint of the new property being much larger than the current transfer station site, Johnson said the lifespan of the new transfer station will be approximately 50-percent longer than the current one.
“We will have enough space where we could expand if need be,” she said. “We are looking at it for a 30-year growth period.”