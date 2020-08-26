Two years ago, Betsy Dunbar was sitting on top of the world, looking down on the world she grew up in. Actually, she and her husband climbed the 12,280-foot Mount Adams for a little adventure and exercise.
“It’s like any goal, you put one foot in front of the other and the next thing you know you’re on the top. You feel like you’re king of the world when you’re up there,” she said.
The former Central Washington University graduate brings that spirit of adventure to her new position as the Central Transit manager for the city of Ellensburg. Dunbar has served on several State Transportation Boards as well as contributed to the development of the Washington State Transportation Plan.
“Betsy comes to the city of Ellensburg with over 20 years of transit experience,” city manager John Akers said. “Her experience and leadership made her an exceptional choice to lead Central Transit as the city’s new transit manager.”
She comes from the private sector where she was the Director of Transportation for the largest Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Company in Washington State, according to the release.
Dunbar graduated from CWU with a degree in social services, spent a little time in Boulder, Colo. Now she’s back and taking up her responsibilities Transit Manager for the city of Ellensburg.
She started the new position March 16, one day before Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 shutdown restrictions. She has been working closely with state regulations and keeping the transit route safe, she said. The numbers of riders are starting to come back.
“I would say that our rider percentage is down 50 percent, but it’s slowly coming back,” Dunbar said. “Statewide, agencies are reporting an 80 percent reduction. Back in March, we dropped to a 65 percent reduction, so we’re slowly coming back.”
Her responsibilities, she said, are to make sure contractors are operating the service in a safe, reliable way. She is responsible for transit information such as bus work, timetables and online information.
Dunbar started the day before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed things to a halt and now she’s managing a transit system adjusting to the new normal and all its guidelines.
“We’ve been following the city’s recommendations with every other seat on the diagonal,” she said. “Ellensburg is a bicycling town, so we see a lot of people that have bicycles that want to ride part of the way.
“I was speaking with one of our contractors about that. I was interested to hear that people enjoy riding part way and bicycle part way. We have a bike rack, so all of the bikes are on the bus and not blocking the aisle.”
Central Transit is taking steps to increase social distancing in its operations. The precautions are in effect until further notice. Central Transit has taken the following actions:
• Marked off seats immediately behind the operator and seats throughout the bus to encourage social distancing.
• Increased cleaning and disinfecting of buses to include not only daily cleanings, but also disinfecting throughout the day when buses arrive at transit stops, with a focus on “high touch” areas such as handrails and grab bars.
• Provided drivers with disinfecting wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer.
• Riders will be encouraged to: Use open seats, practice good hygiene i.e. cover coughs and sneezes and not to ride the transit system if ill.