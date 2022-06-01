The First Friday Art Walk of June will display anything from poetry readings to new artwork to music, along with the addition of several new venues to get the summer started off on a creative note.
Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchland will be one of four poets delivering the written word at Celebrate Poetry at Gallery One Visual Arts Center from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The evening will feature the poetry readings by Xavier Cavazos, Jen Lynn, Ed Stover and Marchland in the gallery space. Gallery One will also serve up something for everyone with its presentation of the Kittitas County Open Show.
The Ellensburg Arts Commission has selected poet and artist Richard Denner, also known as Jampa Dorje, as the recipient of the annual Arts Treasure Award for 2022. The Commission will recognize Denner’s Arts Treasure status as part of the Gallery One First Friday Art Walk.
The Donald O’Connor Auction begins at noon, Friday online on the Gallery One website. Patrons have a chance to own a colorful and iconic work by Ellensburg Arts Treasure recipient Don O’Connor. Proceeds from the sale benefit Gallery One, Ellensburg Community Radio, and NWPB.
Works will be available to view at Gard Vintners starting with the First Friday Art Walk. Bidding will begin Friday noon and end 5 p.m., June 25.
Down the street, the John Clymer Museum/Gallery is hosting an artist reception with Terri Jarrett Rice. Rice is the featured artist in the McGiffen Room where her dazzling body of work stirs the soul, curator Matthew Lennon said.
“Her work represents a joy for place and the road trip. She goes beyond representation. The beauty of her colors and shapes, the sophistication of her perspective, address the physical vibration of nature in the world around us,” he said.
“Her skill and passion bring forth work which demonstrates the intricacies of making good work.”
Participating venue newcomers Clark Chiropractic, 314 N. Pine St. will feature six pieces by artist Betty Severin, while Art is Fine and the Palace Gallery, 210 W. Fourth Avenue, Suite X will feature contemporary ceramic sculpture by local artist Crista Ann Ames.
Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization, 211 W. Third Ave. has Katie Douglas’ work on display. She will be displaying acrylic paint artwork on canvas, homemade jewelry, as well as various resin art works.
Both the Mule Tavern and Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine will have a taste of music on the books, as well as art. The Mule will host the music of Hard As Folk, and the Classic Rock poster collection of Theo Denner.
Dark Moon Craft Beer, 319 N. Pearl St., will feature David Carrothers’ Photography and live music at 6 p.m. with Abby Smith.