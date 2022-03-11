Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon reminds us of the need to be reminded of the uniqueness and fragility that forms the complexity of nature.
The New Wall exhibit went up on First Friday and will be at the pleasure of the art patrons until May 28. The vivid capture of inspiration seen through the eyes of Central Oregon native Caprial Hope does in fact instill hope in a confusing world.
Caprial Hope is a native of Central Oregon and draws her inspiration from the rugged Oregon landscapes and creatures found throughout the world. Her vast landscapes and spectacular visions of wild animals portray serene and beautiful postures.
“Caprial’s intent is to capture small pieces of the magnificent creation before us and to communicate the complex tension between serenity and might,” Lennon said. “Studying art at Linn-Benton Community College and Bend Art Academy gave her opportunities to further develop her painting and drawing skills.”
Caprial won the Best in Painting award at the 2018 Juried Student Art show at Linn Benton Community College.
Her brings a sublime passion for the outdoors and its inhabitants to her paintings. It seems to be the starting point for her understanding, and intent to reveal how the animal is relating to its environment, Lennon said.
“Caprial is part of new, exciting generation of ‘wildlife’ painters. Their love of the outdoors is apparent, but as in Caprial’s work, there’s an added element,” he said.
“Caprial, and others, seem to present the wildlife as witnesses, necessary to the environment they live within.”
The New Wall exhibit is a fitting addition, blending with the work of Rising Fire in the McGiffen Room and w.e. McMillen in the main gallery, giving art patrons a wide range of spectacular art, moving from room to room.