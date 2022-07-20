At the far west end of the building on West Fourth Avenue is a non-descript door simply marked with the numbers 2-1-0.
But inside, up the stairs to a suite at the far end of the hallway opens up to a new, fresh look at contemporary art in the newest art gallery in Ellensburg — a place called The Palace Gallery.
Artist/curator Karl Schwiesow, who does work as a restorer and the assistant curator at Dick and Jane’s Spot, opened 1,000 square foot Palace Gallery in time for the First Friday Art Walk in July, featuring the work of contemporary ceramic sculptor Crista Ann Ames.
The space is unique in that it features a retractable wall that allows Schwiesow to adjust the size of the main gallery, pushing the wall forward to create a smaller, more intimate space or pulling it back to give a larger, broader perspective to a room that is lit both with available and studio lighting.
“I’ve been renting the space for my own studio for about a year. I’m just now testing the waters, seeing what the space can offer the community,” Schwiesow said. “July was our first First Friday show. We haven’t figured out the (artist) rotation schedule, but we plan to keep exhibits up throughout the year and into the next.
“We’ll keep with the First Friday Art Walk schedule and bring in new, exciting artists for exhibition.”
The gallery also includes a full-sized bar that will give Schwiesow the option to offer food and drink at artist receptions. He is also entertaining the idea of making it more of a social art scene with music or possibly poetry readings for a night or afternoon of artistic indulgence.
“I’ve been talking with some people about bringing in poets or music for First Friday. It might also make for a nice Saturday afternoon,” he said. “There’s a lot of different options I’m exploring.”
Ames’ work is featured throughout the gallery, with both large-scale pieces and smaller work in the 22-piece display.
Ames is a native of Washington, who was raised on a generational hobby farm in Central Washington and currently lives and works in Ellensburg.
She attended Washington State University where she obtained her Bachelors of Fine Arts in ceramics with a minor in art history, and disability sStudies.
After receiving her BFA, Ames attended Utah State University for post-Baccalaureate studies in ceramics and later received her MFA from the University of Montana.
She has been a resident artist at A.I.R. Vallauris, Guldagergaard International Ceramic Center, The Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts, the Clay Studio of Missoula, Santa Fe Art Institute, and Red Lodge Clay Center.
Schwiesow is quite impressed with Ames’ work and specifically chose her work to kick off the opening of the new gallery, which is also open on Saturdays or by appointment.