The Vox Humana might be a newly established vocal ensemble comprised of familiar valley voices, but it still has the same big heart, ready to pitch in where it can.
The 10-member vocal ensemble will raise its collective voice to help raise money for the Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) with an hour-and-15-minute concert at the Ellensburg Methodist Church on April 1.
The annual fundraiser has been a project for the 40-piece Valley Voices community choir since 2013, but the COVID pandemic altered rehearsal schedules and public performances, basically changed the way the world goes round.
But now, they’re back with a more condensed singing group and former Valley Voices conductor Lee Bates hopes the performance will open the doors to good things to come.
“One of the things we prided ourselves with as Valley Voices was to sing well to do good,” the former music director at the Ellensburg Methodist Church said.
“We’re very excited. I think we need to get back to realizing there is still a lot we can do to make a difference. For the last two years, we haven’t been able to do a lot of things because of the pandemic. But there are still things we can do to make it a better world, and this is one of them.”
The program will include accompanist Gay Ott from Ellensburg High School and special guest Jan Jaffee during a musical presentation themed, “A Meal of Music,” which will open with an original composition by Bates titled, “Beautiful Sunshine Day.”
“The lyrics to ‘Beautiful Sunshine Day’ reflect optimism and the hope of goodwill in the community,” Bates said.
The Valley Voices have performed to benefit FISH since 2013. Bates said he couldn’t envision going a third year without a concert to support FISH, so Vox Humana was created.
Having a smaller group of singers gives the group a different dynamic.
“We decided to get a smaller group together because it was safer and easier to rehearse. Not everyone enjoyed singing with the masks, so this was a much easier number of singers to work with,” Bates said. “We’ve been working on putting this together since February.”
Five women in the ensemble will conclude the first set of songs with an arrangement of “Over the Rainbow,” accompanied by violinist Barb Riley.
The middle section will feature Jaffe, a local musician and singer/songwriter. Jaffe, the founder of Make Music Ellensburg, will perform her special style of Indie music supported by back-up musicians.
Vox Humana will close the program with four pieces. The five men will sing a rousing, clap and stomp version of the folk tune, “Old Dan Tucker.” The women will then join them as the ensemble completes the evening with three pieces.
Central Washington University athletic director, Dennis Francois, will serve as host for the evening. Gay Ott, EHS choral director, will accompany Vox Humana.
Admission to the concert is free, but donations of any amount are encouraged.