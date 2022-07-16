People passing through the Central Washington University campus may have noticed changes to Nicholson Pavilion, specifically the building is being renovated and the parking lot is inside out. These renovations and expansions will not only update the 60-plus-year-old building, but provide improvements to the Sport and Movement Studies (SAMS) programs.
The construction is to be completed by the start of fall quarter 2023.
Co-chair of the SAMS department, Brian McGladrey, said the renovations were needed “terribly.” The latest update to the building was before McGladrey arrived at CWU seven years ago. Students and staff have been using “substandard” classrooms and facilities with outdated equipment. He said some of the equipment used in the weight rooms was installed in the 1980s.
The improvements don’t stop at updated workout equipment, but will affect classrooms, lab spaces, recreation/physical activity facilities, the gymnasium, practice facilities and more. SAMS also will be adding two new classrooms. The total cost of the renovations is about $60.5 million.
The Pavilion is an iconic CWU building, thanks in no small part to the massive support cables holding the roof of the building up from the outside. These cables are staying during the renovations because of their significance both visually, and structurally. According to CWU Senior Architect and Project Manager Joanne Hillemann, removing the cables would mean changing the building so drastically that it would be easier to just build a new one.
However, Hillemann said the cables limited the renovations during the design phase of the project. The expansion to the building couldn’t extend far north or south because of the cables, therefore most of the building expansion will extend the building east and west. The western expansion will connect the building with Purser Hall.
Hillemann said the parking lot is being torn up because of the need to renovate the underground stormwater system. Once the system is renovated, the parking lot will be repaved, with very minimal changes to the old layout.
Other renovations include a larger main gymnasium, expansions of weight rooms, indoor fields (which will be getting a turf upgrade) and a new main and eastern entrance. Lighting, HVAC and other improvements will be included in the renovation.
“Most of the building is being touched in one way or another, to meet up-to-date codes,” Hillemann said. “Spaces that may look the same after the project may have new lighting, a new air conditioning system, etc.”
McGladrey said the department is looking forward to the renovation, and he is personally looking forward to the improved classrooms.
Not to say the upgrades to the physical activity rooms are not going to be appreciated, especially the larger sizes of these rooms. In the past, students had to share these rooms with sporting teams such as football and volleyball. This made scheduling the rooms difficult and wore out the equipment faster. Soon, the rooms will be large enough to host classes and athletic teams simultaneously.
However, the scheduling is going to get worse before it gets better, during the renovation the facilities will be unusable. Classes will be scheduled in the CWU Recreation Center, as well as classrooms across campus.
To mitigate this issue, the renovations are being completed in phases, the first of which should be finished by the start of winter quarter. This means some of the new classrooms and facilities will be operational and used by classes and athletic teams alike, as the rest of the building finishes construction.
“We are all excited about what is happening, the end result is gonna mean not just newer and nicer facilities, but facilities that will be easier and more efficient from a teaching and learning perspective, and facilities we know students are going to get excited about,” McGladrey said.