The Kittitas Valley music scene got a little taste of the Nick Mardon Trio last year when the Seattle-based power trio performed on the rooftop at The Hotel Windrow at the inaugural rebranding of the Ellensburg Music Festival.

The blues-rock power trio led by Nick Mardon (guitar/vocals) with Adin Pennington (bass/vocals) and Andy Emery (drums) laid out a stunning performance at the 8th annual "Rockin’ the Red Horse" with a nice blend of blues, rock classics and Mardon’s original material.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com