Nick Mardon dazzles the Rockin' the Red Horse crowd with some spectacular guitar chops. The Nick Mardon Trio will return for a July 29 gig at the Pine Street Events Center for the Ellensburg Music Festival.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The Nick Mardon Trio dazzled the Rockin' the Red Horse crowd. They Seattle-based band will return for a July 29 gig at the Pine Street Events Center for the Ellensburg Music Festival.
Seattle based guitarist Nick Mardon will bring his trio back to the Kittitas Valley to play at the 2023 Ellensburg Music Festival..
The Kittitas Valley music scene got a little taste of the Nick Mardon Trio last year when the Seattle-based power trio performed on the rooftop at The Hotel Windrow at the inaugural rebranding of the Ellensburg Music Festival.
The blues-rock power trio led by Nick Mardon (guitar/vocals) with Adin Pennington (bass/vocals) and Andy Emery (drums) laid out a stunning performance at the 8th annual "Rockin’ the Red Horse" with a nice blend of blues, rock classics and Mardon’s original material.
They’ll circle back around for a July 29 gig at the Pine Street Events Center at the Ellensburg Music Festival. "Blues in the Berg" will be a big part of the Music Fest this year and the Seattle trio heavily influenced by Jimi Hendrix, John Mayer, Alice in Chains, Led Zeppelin, Marvin Gaye and Eric Clapton will showcase its sound at the new venue on Pine Street.
“Last year at the festival was great. We’d never played on a rooftop before, so it felt like The Beatles,” said Mardon, whose background includes playing with Pacific Northwest musicians Scott Clay, Audrey Collins, Aaron Crawford and others.
“It was hot, the wind was blowing and we didn’t know how it sounded. But the people seemed to enjoy, so it was all good.”
The Ellensburg Music Festival has always brought a variety of genres to the mix, even under the banner of Jazz in the Valley. Organizers this year are running with a strong blues lineup in addition to several country western acts. Of course, there will be the traditional staples like Michael Powers, the Ellensburg Big Band and Mel Peterson.
“The variety in Ellensburg is great because so much overlaps with the different styles of music. We’re used to playing for a lot of different ages groups and they want a variety. I think that’s what the music fest organizers are doing with their presentation,” said Mardon, whose band does iconic covers inspired by 60s & 70s classic rock, 90s alternative, and blues-pop in the vein of John Mayer and Maroon 5.
“We’ll try and see some of the other acts, but sometimes its all stacked up at the same time. But the plan is to come over and stay overnight and the day after.”
His love for music brought him from Seattle to Las Vegas, Memphis, and New York with a career that has involved nearly a thousand live shows at venues including the Moore Theatre, Highway 99 Blues Club, Tulalip Casino and the Everett Historic Theatre.
The power trio treated the crowd last week to a diversified set list including classics by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, Cream, Hendrix and others.
“We’re a blues-rock band, but we do a lot of improvising that makes our sound kind of jazzy,” he said. “You can take a song like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Simple Man,’ and play it like a heavy rock song or scale it back to an acoustic guitar on the first verse and increase with a progression.
“You can play music in so many different ways. We do a lot of things that I grew up playing while I was learning to play. ‘Last Dance With Mary Jane,’ has always been one of my favorite songs. It doesn’t matter who I play it to, whether it’s in a bar or somewhere else. Everyone loves Tom Petty and they know all the words to that song. That’s always a fun one to play because of the audience participation.”