There will be no form of an in-person graduation for Ellensburg High School students in 2020.
In April, the district announced they were considering two graduation ceremony options for the class of 2020, a pre-recorded ceremony and a modified in-person ceremony.
The district announced in an email to parents they would not be able to host an in-person graduation. In the announcement, the district stated the decision was made after talks with county health officials, and in response to the Governor’s announcement that counties would not be moving to Phase 4 of the state re-open plan.
“It’s not a decision we took lightly,” said EHS Principal Beau Snow. “We pursued every opportunity with the health department, and guidance from the state… I think it’s unfortunate, I think that is the best word for it. We did everything we could to make the video graduation special, but nothing replaces the in-person. It just wasn’t in the cards this year.”
School Board President Tosha Woods said the district truly wanted to do everything possible to give the graduates the ceremony they deserved.
“The days spent filming the virtual graduation, arranging fireworks, names on the building, signs in yards, and nights of lighting up the football field show the depth of love and caring the community has for these seniors, giving them a send-off for all to remember,” Woods wrote in an email to the Daily Record.