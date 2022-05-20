A firefighter hoses down the inside of a destroyed building, this was to make sure the fire is completely out. The mask provides oxygen to the firefighter, preventing harmful smoke inhalation and allowing the firefighters to enter structures.
To keep the fire on Anderson Road under control, the same areas had to be extinguished over and over again to prevent rekindling.
Firefighters couldn’t save the structure on Anderson, which was consumed by the blaze Thursday.
To keep the fire under control, the same areas had to be extinguished over and over again to prevent rekindling.
Firefighter Dave Epperson shoots water into the walls of a building, he used a chainsaw and a hook tool to open a hole wide enough to find and fight the fire.
Mikal Eide (left) and Dave Epperson (right) get their oxygen masks ready before they enter the building.
A firefighter makes sure the fire is out by blasting water into a building.
No injuries were reported in a house fire on Airport Road across from The Verge Apartments Thursday afternoon.
While no people seemed to be seriously injured, a cat was rescued from the fire and treated for smoke inhalation before being sent to a veterinarian, according to Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair.
Unfortunately, multiple structures on the east side of the road were damaged. Three buildings including at least one home were caught in the fire, which seemed to start in the backyard. The wind blew the fire directly into the path of the house. Shrubs, grass and trees were heavy in the area, which gave the fire fuel and room to move.
“Our first job was to contain the fire footprint, then get hoses into the structures,” Sinclair said. “We had three structures on fire, plus the space in-between was on fire. It was trying to figure out what all was going on in the initial phase, and get the footprint figured out.”
The structures were older buildings that used sawdust as insulation, this is a problem for firefighters because it allows the fire to travel between the walls of the building.
The only way to put it out is to rip and tear the walls of the house and look for fire. Firefighters accomplished this by utilizing axes, hooks and even chainsaws.
Firefighter Pat Clerf said crews would have to remain for hours after the major blaze, re-extinguishing fires as they popped up in the same spots over and over. For example, a tree on fire would light up again even after firefighters attacked it with hoses.
“You’ll have to keep putting it out and put water on it,” Clerf said. “You gotta keep your eye on your backside all the time … it could rekindle and you gotta be careful.”
The Ellensburg wind made the fire extremely dangerous, as it reached over 40 miles per hour, and even jumped the two-lane Airport Road. Sinclair said he looked away for a second when parking at the scene, and that was all the time it took for the fire to jump the road and start burning in the water ditch on the west side of the street.
“It was blowing the embers from the structure fire up and into the other field,” Sinclair said. “There was significant burning around that zone.”
The fire didn’t spread far west, as firefighters were already on the scene. Sinclair said he watched as a firefighter worked to immediately control the west blaze with a fire extinguisher.
According to Sinclair, HopeSource was on scene helping the residents of the structure find emergency housing.