The national childcare program, Right at School, will likely be leaving the Ellensburg School District for the next school year unless the district sees a massive increase in student registration.
The district started working with the program June 2021 to make the switch to the new transportation schedule easier for families. Unless the program can register 150 students by the end of June, they will be leaving the district. As of May 13, only 27 students were registered.
The required number of students needed to maintain the program would represent a massive increase compared to the registration threshold seen during the last school year, when only 15 students per elementary school needed to be registered for the program to exist at ESD. The increase to 150 students total is more than double the original number.
Right at School Senior Program Manager and overseer of ESD, Kailie Jenkins, said Right at School executives recently decided it would not be fiscally beneficial to the program to remain in the district unless the registration requirements were met.
Jenkins said Right at School is working to market the program by participating in events that will encourage people to sign up. This includes ESD open houses and Right at School hosted virtual parent information nights starting every Thursday.
Right at School serves K-5 students, with programs available in the mornings starting at 7 a.m., and afternoon ending at 5:30. The goal is to provide a place for students to wait for family to drop them off early, or pick them up later.
The pricing for the childcare program is dependent on how often a student needs to be cared for, for example, if a family needs the program for only one morning of the week, the cost is $43, if they need mornings and afternoons five days a week the cost is $415.
The 150 students required is possible for the district, which currently has a registered 1,456 students across its elementary schools. The district is encouraging families to register for the program before the June 30 deadline.