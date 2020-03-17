The Ellensburg School District currently has no formal plans for online learning while students are at home during statewide school closures due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
On Friday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all public schools to close for six weeks in order to slow the spread of the virus.
According to Superintendent Jinger Haberer, ESD does not have the resources to teach students online. This is because state law requires that every student has access to the same lesson. Some students in the district will not be able to access online classes for various reasons. These could be anything from access to internet to the computers themselves.
This is not the only requirement that the district has trouble meeting. Haberer said the problem is very complex and there are a large number of issues that can prevent teaching students over the break.
Haberer said she plans to meet with other district leaders and Washington Office of Superintendent of Public instruction (OSPI) representatives over online chat on Tuesday to discuss ways around these requirements.
“We have people across districts working on this, because we are all in the same boat now with all the schools being closed,” Haberer said. “It’s been great teamwork really. We are learning a lot from each other and it has been a great opportunity to collaborate closely together.”
While there is currently no formal education during the closure, there is optional work that the district will provide to students to keep them mentally active until the schools open again. ESD also encourages people to read with their children and keep exercising their minds.
Cle Elum-Roslyn Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said they had no plans to move classes online either. It would not be feasible to get computers and internet access to every student in the district. However CERSD will also be offering optional school work to keep students active.
Ellensburg High School students Gabe and Grace Fjellstad said they will “somewhat” keep up with their studies over the break. Grace said she doesn’t see how they can keep up with their schoolwork because they don’t know what is next for each lesson. She is a Running Start student and is not receiving any lesson updates online.
When asked about the potential of classes being moved online, the siblings didn’t seem too thrilled.
“It would suck, but I mean if that’s what you gotta do,” Gabe said.