lola.jpg

Lola, an Australian Shepherd puppy ran from the scene of a car accident near Thorp in July.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The search continues for a lost puppy that escaped near the Thorp Fruit Stand after a serious car accident in July, and a reward is being offered for her return, no questions asked.

There have been no sightings of the 16-week-old Australian Shepherd named Lola, but the owner, breeder, friends, and multiple community members will keep the efforts up as long as it takes to bring her home, regardless of the outcome. Lola escaped a serious wreck on July 21, and ran away from community members trying to capture her after the collision.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!