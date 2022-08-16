...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Lola, an Australian Shepherd puppy ran from the scene of a car accident near Thorp in July.
The search continues for a lost puppy that escaped near the Thorp Fruit Stand after a serious car accident in July, and a reward is being offered for her return, no questions asked.
There have been no sightings of the 16-week-old Australian Shepherd named Lola, but the owner, breeder, friends, and multiple community members will keep the efforts up as long as it takes to bring her home, regardless of the outcome. Lola escaped a serious wreck on July 21, and ran away from community members trying to capture her after the collision.
Although there has been no new news, Lola’s breeder Kelly Cooke of Georgia-based Out West Aussies said there are still boots on the ground looking for any sign of the puppy’s whereabouts. A series of game cameras have been set up on the perimeter of the collision site in Thorp.
“We took the accident site and put a camera east and a camera west,” she said. “We also set up a scent station where they chased her. We put my socks and my husband’s socks and clothes. With how strong the wind blows there, if she catches a scent, she could find it. We have it high up in a tree along with the crate she was shipped in.”
Cooke said the team is working with a California-based trapper who is consulting the team on the best steps to take in the search.
“He is the one that has told us what scents to get, what cameras to get, and what type of traps,” she said.
Cooke said a mountain lion was sighted on one of the game cameras and said that predation is certainly a possibility. If that was the fate of the puppy, however, she said local landowners who are participating in the search would most likely have found evidence of it.
“It’s not like it happened in a big city,” she said. “You can see for miles in the locations we are looking.”
Knowing there is a possibility that Lola fell into an irrigation canal, Cooke said the team has been in contact with the local reclamation district, and she said canal areas have been checked in the vicinity of the area where Lola disappeared.
“We’ve went and checked all the gates where the garbage fills, where the animals fall in, things like that,” she said. “There were two or three in the area that we checked.”
Although they haven’t set an exact price on the reward, Cooke said she’s prepared to offer a sum in the four figures in order to get Lola back, whether it is the actual return of her or information on her whereabouts.
“We’ve done our due diligence,” she said. “We have boots on the ground. There are several cameras out since the first day, but there have been no sightings. We kind of have to deduce based on all those factors that she’s either dead or somebody picked her up.”
Having raised Lola from birth, Cooke said she will not give up on the search, as her puppies and the families who take them in are her families as well.
“As a breeder, we want to know where these dogs go, from the time they are born to the time they die,” she said. “I want to know where my puppies are all the time. We’re just going to keep going, and all these people that have been looking have been so kind. Everybody in the valley is just amazing.”
Anyone who sees or believes they have seen Lola can contact Cooke at (406) 580-2514.