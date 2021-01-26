A herd of bighorn sheep in Eastern Kittitas County dodged a bullet this fall and are in good health after state wildlife agents took evasive action to ensure a deadly bacterium did not work its way into the herd.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife removed nine rams and three ewes from the Quilomene herd of sheep near Gingko State Park in October after fears that a domestic ewe who was spotted with the herd could have transmitted a bacterium that spreads rapidly through bighorn sheep populations.
The situation began on Oct. 1, when the WDFW received a report from that a recreator had seen the domestic sheep with a group of seven bighorn rams near the park. According to WDFW Regional Wildlife Program Manager Scott McCorquodale, the herd is estimated at 225-250 members with a range spanning from the state park towards Crescent Bar. He said the herd generally can be seen on the cliffs and draws near the Columbia River.
“That report was concerning to us right away, because there is a significant issue with domestic sheep passing on a particular pathogen that causes pneumonia in bighorn sheep,” McCorquodale said. “It’s happened all over the place in the West where there are bighorn sheep.”
McCorquodale said that after crews were unsuccessful at locating the domestic sheep on the ground, a WDFW helicopter was dispatched to find the ewe. The helicopter mission was successful, locating and dispatching the domestic sheep.
“We had authorization to legally remove it if we found it,” he said. “They didn’t shoot from the helicopter. They landed and one of the guys went over on foot to where he got a good shot and collected the domestic ewe.”
A sample of the domestic ewe was sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab to be tested for Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (MOVI). The test came back positive.
“It had the organism we were most concerned about,” McCorquodale said. “Since it was in the company of bighorn sheep, it could have transmitted it. It’s a pretty contagious organism, so once it’s in a bighorn sheep population it usually spreads really fast and will infect almost anybody that’s in close proximity to each other.”
After receiving the positive result from the domestic ewe, McCorquodale said the department was concerned that the ewe could have transmitted the disease to the herd members it was seen with.
As a result, WDFW staff devised a plan to cull a sample of bighorns from the herd to test them for the bacteria. Over a two-day period beginning Oct. 7, a crew of state wildlife biologists lethally removed the 12 bighorns from the herd to take lung tissue samples and send them to the lab for testing, focusing on rams found in the south end of the range where the domestic ewe had contacted herd members.
“We know a fair amount of the bighorn movements in that herd,” McCorquodale said. “We knew there were sheep on the north end and sheep on the south end (of the herd’s range). The domestic sheep incident had happened on the south end, and we were pretty sure that what we needed to do was sample some bighorns from that end of the population. If we got positive results from that test, that would be concerning and would lead us to wonder about sheep further north.”
Although it is possible to perform a nasal swab for the organism on the sheep, McCorquodale said the most accurate method of testing is by using a sample of lung tissue. With the nasal swab, he said it depends on what stage the organism is in within the sheep.
“Sometimes you’ll get it, sometimes you won’t,” he said. “The gold standard is to have some lung sample. If the animal has it, it is going to be in the lungs. That is one of the reasons why the lethal sampling was chosen, as opposed to trying to catch them and get nasal swabs.”
McCorquodale said another reason why the lethal culling was chosen was because if part of the herd had been infected, the culling would have reduced the possibility of spread to the rest of the population.
“If you can figure out who is sick and lethally cull them fast enough, that’s your best chance of actually being able to get rid of the infection if it is there,” he said.
The results came back negative for the bacteria in the culled group, prompting the department to conclude that the bacteria had not been introduced to the herd from the domestic ewe.
“At that point, we regrouped, put our heads together and decided what we’d do next,” McCorquodale said. “We knew if we had gotten positives, we’d probably move to collect some more (samples) to try and figure out where the spatial limit of the infection was. Since we had not gotten any positive results for an organism that usually spreads pretty quickly, we felt pretty good that we might actually have been lucky.”
A series of three aerial monitoring flights took place after receiving the negative result to monitor the herd for signs of clinical pneumonia, the last of which took place on Nov. 17. McCorquodale said symptoms of the organism are relatively easy to see when monitoring the sheep.
“They do a lot of coughing, especially if they move,” he said. “If they’ve done any sort of activity, that activity will usually be followed by a coughing fit.”
No herd members showed signs of pneumonia during the monitoring period, and the department deemed that there was no evidence of MOVI within the herd and no further flights are planned.
Looking toward the future, McCorquodale said the department will monitor any reports from individuals recreating near the herd for any signs of trouble.
“It’s pretty noticeable what the sheep do,” he said. “Those sheep along the Columbia River are pretty visible. There are some hiking trails in there that people use. We are not getting any reports from anybody seeing dead sheep or sheep looking noticeably sick. At the moment, we think we are okay, and that this population are free of this pathogen, which is really good because its hard to deal with once it is in a herd. There’s not a really easy way to get it out.”