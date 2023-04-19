...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Nominations sought for Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award
The Kittitas County Board of Health is seeking nominations for the ninth annual Kittitas County Public Health Champions Award.
The submission deadline is April 28, and no nominations have come in yet, the county said in a news release. Anyone can submit a nomination for an award, including self-nominations.
The award is meant to honor individuals, groups or organizations that have contributed significantly to the health of Kittitas County, the release states.
The Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee will review applications and choose an award recipient, which will receive between $500 to $1,000 toward future projects that contribute to the county's health, the release states.
The recipient will be notified by May 15 and receive the award on June 15 at the Board of Health monthly meeting.